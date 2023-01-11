The following information is courtesy of Mitchell County Sheriff’s Office. All suspects are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
Vanessa Renea Jackson, 31, of Bakersville, was charged by Deputy W. Hobson with misdemeanor failure to appear in court and probation violations. Jackson was issued a $500 bond and is scheduled to appear in court on Jan. 24, 2023.
Jerome Van Queen, 53, of Bakersville, was charged by Deputy C. Laundress with violation of a court order and second degree trespass. Queen was issued a $5,000 bond and is scheduled to appear in court on Jan. 11, 2023.
Colt Kevin Myrick, 32, of Bakersville, was charged by Deputy T. Silvers with felony statutory rape of a child. Myrick was issued a $150,000 bond and is scheduled to appear in court on Jan. 11, 2023.
Citations issued, Susana Torres, 30, of Spruce Pine, was cited by Deputy B. Hollifield for operating a motor vehicle without having in full force effect the financial responsibility required by law. Torres is scheduled to appear in court on Feb. 8, 2023.
Jail Record, The Mitchell County Sheriff’s Office is currently housing 21 inmates in McDowell County jail and prearranged detention facilities.
Calls for Service, The Mitchell County Sheriff’s Office had 141 calls for service.
Transports, The Mitchell County Sheriff’s Office had 10 transports.
