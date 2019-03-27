The following information is courtesy of Mitchell County Sheriff’s Office. All suspects are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
Christopher Bryan Carpenter, 33, of 688 Valley Road in Spruce Pine, was charged with possession of heroin and drug paraphernalia by Captain R.V. Wiseman. Carpenter is being held in jail on a $10,000 secured bond, and is scheduled to appear in court on April 24, 2019.
Steven Dale Chandler, 49, of 2638 Hwy. 70, Apt. B, in Marion, was charged with possession of methamphetamine, drug paraphernalia, felony breaking and/or entering, and felony larceny by Captain R.V. Wiseman and Detective A.D. Beam. Chandler is being held on a $37,500 secured bond, and is scheduled to appear in court on April 24, 2019.
Billy Jack Allen III, 45, of 6 Little Austin Lane in Leicester, was charged with possession of methamphetamine, drug paraphernalia, felony breaking and/or entering, and felony larceny by Captain R.V. Wiseman and Detective A.D. Beam. Allen is being held in jail on a $37,500 secured bond and is scheduled to appear in court on April 24, 2019.
Angela Cox Hall, 50, of 12 Dallas Street in Asheville, was charged with possession of methamphetamine, drug paraphernalia, felony breaking and/or entering, felony larceny, failure to appear in Buncombe County on possession of methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia by Captain R.V. Wiseman and Detective A.D. Beam. Hall is being held in jail on a $45,500 secured bond.
Mandolyn Carole Harmon, 39, of 2368 US 70, West, Apt. B, in Marion, was charged with possession of methamphetamine, drug paraphernalia, felony breaking and/or entering, and felony larceny by Captain R.V. Wiseman and Detective A.D. Beam. Harmon is being held in jail on a $37,500 secured bond and is scheduled to appear in court on April 24, 2019.
Geroge Steven Nanney, 50, of 954 Brushy Creek Road in Spruce Pine, was charged with failure to pay child support by Deputy D.C. LaPlante. Nanney was released on a $720 cash bond, and is scheduled to appear in court on April 10, 2019.
Jay Thurman Moon, 55, of 1800 Bradford Drive in N.C., was charged with possession of methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia by Lt. J.D. English. Moon is being held in jail on a $10,000 secured bond and is scheduled to appear in court on April 24, 2019.
Amanda Lee Phelps, 31, of 958 Brushy Creek Road in Spruce Pine, was charged with probation violation, resisting arrest, driving while license revoked, misdemeanor larceny, felony breaking and/ or entering, felony larceny, possession of stolen property, fictitious tag, and expired inspection by Deputy D.S. Buchanan. Phelps is being held in jail on a $50,000 secured bond, and is scheduled to appear in court on April 11, 2019.
Robert Avery McFalls, 29, of 99 McClellan Drive in Spruce Pine, was charged with failure to pay child support by Deputy W.R. Hobson. McFalls was released on a $400 cash bond, and is scheduled to appear in court on March 28, 2019.
Robbie Lee Calloway, 30, of 312 Pine Branch Road in Spruce Pine, was charged with assault on a female by Deputy R.B. Bishop. Calloway is being held in jail for 48 hours on domestic violence, and is scheduled to appear in court April 24, 2019.
David Benjamin Werning, 27, of 33 Logger Road in Linville, was charged with possess methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia by Deputy N.B. Bowman. Werning is being held in jail a $13,500 secured bond, and is scheduled to appear in court on April 24, 2019.
Citation issued:
Howard Andrew Davis, of 244 Hobson Road in Bakersville, was cited for failing to stop at stop sign by Detective A.D. Beam.
