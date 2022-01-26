The following information is courtesy of Mitchell County Sheriff’s Office. All suspects are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
Levi Hefner, 41, of Spruce Pine, was charged by Deputy M. Hylemon with failure to pay child support. Hefner was issued a $21,821 bond and was scheduled to appear in court on Jan. 1, 2022.
Brian Alexander Crowder, 38, of Bent Rd. in Spruce Pine, was charged by Deputy D. LaPlante with felony sex offender/child premises, misdemeanor communicating threats and injury to personal property. Crowder was issued a $10,000 bond and is scheduled to appear in court on Feb. 7, 2022.
Jessica Elaine Bishop, 38, of Sam J. Byrd Rd. in Burnsville, was charged by Deputy D. LaPlante with warrants issued by Yancey County for misdemeanor unauthorized use of motor vehicle and failure to appear in court. Bishop was issued a $1,000 bond and is scheduled to appear in court on Feb. 10, 2022.
Citations issued, None.
Jail Record, The Mitchell County Sheriff’s Office is currently housing 38 inmates in McDowell County jail and prearranged detention facilities.
Calls for Service, The Mitchell County Sheriff’s Office had 136 calls for service.
Transports, The Mitchell County Sheriff’s Office had 7 prisoner transports for court.
