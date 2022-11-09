The following information is courtesy of Mitchell County Sheriff’s Office. All suspects are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
Charles Michael Foster, 43, of Bakersville, was charged by Captain C. Hobson with felony probation violations. Foster was issued a $2,500 bond and is scheduled to appear in court on Nov. 30, 2022.
Holly Silver Downer, 37, of Spruce Pine, was charged by Deputy B. Hollifield with simple assault and battery. Downer was issued a $1,500 bond and is scheduled to appear in court on Nov. 30, 2022.
David Tucker Jones, 31, of Burnsville, was charged by Deputy C. Laundress with felony probation violations. Jones was issued a $25,000 bond and is scheduled to appear in court on Nov. 23, 2022.
Samantha Marie Johnson, 41, of Marion, was charged by Detective J. Masters with misdemeanor possession of Schedule III controlled substance, possession of a Schedule IV controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia. Johnson was issued a $1,500 bond and is scheduled to appear in court on Nov. 30, 2022.
Larry Freeman, 72, of Leicester, was charged by Deputy T. Silvers with second degree trespass and misdemeanor larceny. Freeman was issued a secured bond and is scheduled to appear in court on Nov. 30, 2022.
Elbert Shook, 62, of Marshall, was charged by Deputy T. Silvers with second degree trespass and misdemeanor larceny. Shook was issued a secured bond and scheduled to appear in court on Nov. 30, 2022.
Heather Marie Greer, 38, of Marion, was charged by Deputy T. Silvers with second degree trespass, misdemeanor larceny and probation violations. Greer was issued a $5,500 bond and is scheduled to appear in court on Nov. 30, 2022.
Susan Howard, 25, of Spruce Pine, was charged by Deputy T. Silvers with assault and battery and assault with a deadly weapon. Howard was issued a secure bond and scheduled to appear in court on Nov. 14, 2022.
Whitley Danielson Owensby, 27, of Arden, was charged by Deputy C. Laundress with warrants issued by Madison County on failure to work after being paid. Owensby was issued a $5,000 bond and is scheduled to appear in court on Nov. 29, 2022.
Austin Kyle Crowder, 25, of Burnsville, was charged by Lieutenant Detective A. Beam with possession with intent to manufacture, sell or deliver a controlled substance, maintain a vehicle/dwelling/place for a controlled substance, three counts of possession of a narcotic and possession of drug paraphernalia. Crowder was issued a $17,500 bond and is scheduled to appear in court on Nov. 30, 2022.
Citations issued, April Rachelle Hoyle, 45, of Bakersville, was cited by Deputy C. Laundress for operating a motor vehicle, while displaying an expired registration number plate, knowing the same to be expired. Hoyle is scheduled to appear in court on Jan. 4, 2022.
Paul Brantley Lewis, 48, of Marion, was cited by Deputy D. LaPlante for simple possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia. Lewis is scheduled to appear in court on Jan. 4, 2022.
Eloy Rincon Vilegas, 32, of Burnsville, was cited by Deputy B. Hollifield for operating a motor vehicle without being licensed by the division of motor vehicles. Vilegas is scheduled to appear in court on Jan. 1, 2022.
Anna Marie Phillips, 40, of Bakersville, was cited by Deputy C. Laundress for operating a motor vehicle without having in full force effect the financial responsibility required by law. Phillips is scheduled to appear in court on Jan. 11, 2022.
Jail Record, The Mitchell County Sheriff’s Office is currently housing 24 inmates in McDowell County jail and prearranged detention facilities.
Calls for Service, The Mitchell County Sheriff’s Office had 153 calls for service.
Transports, The Mitchell County Sheriff’s Office had 9 transports.
