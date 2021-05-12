The following information is courtesy of Avery County Sheriff’s Office. All suspects are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
Sonya Elizabeth Hughes, 32, of 170 Harley Davidson Lane in Elk Park, was charged on May 3 with possession with intent to manufacture/sell/deliver a Schedule II controlled substance.
Samuel Joe Roberson Jr., 42, of 8213 Meadow Rd. Apt. 1049 in Dallas, Texas, was charged on May 4 with driving while impaired.
Rusty Thomas Hollifield, 28, of 134 Holly Bush Dr. in Marion, was charged on May 5 with driving while impaired.
Andrina Eclipse Isaacs, 36, of 1007 Pershing St. in Newland, was charged on May 6 with possession of methamphetamine, possession with intent to manufacture/sell/deliver a Schedule IV controlled substance, possession of marijuana up to 0.5 oz., possession of drug paraphernalia and misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia.
Randy Festus Norman, Jr., 40, of 1058 Beech Mountain Road in Elk Park, was charged on May 7 with traffic in methamphetamine and possession with intent to manufacture/sell/deliver heroin.
Johnathan Matthew Pinter, 31, of 5650 Linville Falls Hwy. in Newland, was charged on May 7 with simple assault.
Timothy Johnathan Ingram, 36, of 568 Teaberry Road in Roan Mountain, Tenn., was charged on May 9 with driving while impaired.
Clancy Shae Loorham, 23, of 105 Hemlock Circle in Beech Mountain, was charged on May 9 with driving while impaired.
Imran Ahmed, 33, of 2128 Ida Sue Drive in Jonesborough, Tenn., was charged on May 10 with warrant for arrest for misdemeanor possession of Schedule VI controlled substance, warrant for arrest for simple possession of a Schedule IV controlled substance, arrant for arrest for simple possession of a Schedule II controlled substance and warrant for arrest for false report to police station.
