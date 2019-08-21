The following information is courtesy of Avery County Sheriff’s Office. All suspects are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
Jason Eugean Cousins, 48, of 851 Carlysle in Akron, Ohio, was charged with detainer for the US Marshal.
Patrick James Benfield, 37, of 46 Earl Lane in Newland, was charged on Aug. 12 with failure to appear for misdemeanor probation violation and injury to real property.
James Lee Minton, 30, of 162 Jettie Joines Avenue in Hayes, was charged on Aug. 12 with felony conspiracy to sell/deliver a Schedule III controlled substance.
Vanessa Faith Teems, 56, of 500 Mill Timber Creek Road in Newland, was charged on Aug. 12 with two counts of possession of methamphetamine, possession of marijuana and possession of marijuana paraphernalia.
Dana Ollis Wilson, 40, of 8372 Hwy. 19E in Roan Mountain, Tenn., was charged on Aug. 12 with order for arrest for misdemeanor probation violation and order for arrest for misdemeanor larceny.
Kyle Dayton Sells, 25, of 76 Linville River Lane in Linville, was charged on Aug. 13 with assault on a female.
Elisabeth Lynnette Buchanan, 27, of 695 Hampton Creek Road in Roan Mountain, Tenn., was charged on Aug. 14 with possession of methamphetamine.
Travis Wayne Carpenter, 32, of 46 Little Squirrel Creek Road in Newland, was charged on Aug. 14 with possession of methamphetamine and driving while license revoked not impaired rev.
Soren Morgan Kees, 38, of 77 Bob Gragg Lane in Newland, was charged on Aug. 14 with domestic violence protection order violation, two counts of injury to personal property and misdemeanor larceny.
Jordan Tyler Calhoun, 32, of 8268 Linville Falls Hwy. in Newland, was charged on Aug. 16 with assault on a female.
Billy Joe Carver, 36, of 620N Barton St. in Johnson City, Tenn., was charged on Aug. 16 with driving while impaired.
Leland Wesley Penfield, 31, of 111 Big Stone Lane in Newland, was charged on Aug. 16 with failure to appear for felony larceny, break or enter a motor vehicle, flee/elude arrest with a motor vehicle, resisting a public officer, two counts of injury to personal property, possession of stolen vehicle, second degree trespass and larceny of motor vehicle.
Koby Vann Pittman, 22, of 3081 Squirrel Creek Road in Newland, was charged on Aug. 16 with driving while impaired.
Ashley Nicole Ridgely, 26, of 500 Linville Street in Newland, was charged on Aug. 16 with simple assault and simple affray.
Jason Teague, 19, of 175 Linville Street in Newland, was charged on Aug. 16 with larceny and possession of a malt beverage/wine by 19- or 20-year-old.
Cheryl Renee Webb, 25, of 126 Geter Oaks Street in Elk Park, was charged on Aug. 17 with possession of a stolen automobile.
Logan Edward Winegar, 29, of 58 Cabin Lane in Newland, was charged on Aug. 17 with carrying a concealed gun and possession of a stolen automobile.
Dillon Bryant Yount, 27, of 284 Arnett Road in Banner Elk, was charged on Aug. 17 with cyberstalking and communicating threats.
