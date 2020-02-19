The following information is courtesy of Avery County Sheriff’s Office. All suspects are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
Eric Gordan Jackson, 24, of 194 Jackson Lane in Plumtree, was charged on Feb. 10 with possession of methamphetamine and felony probation violation.
Paul William Bolin, 53, of 260 Cowart Road in Commerce, Ga., was charged on Feb. 11 with resisting a public officer, assault on a government official/employee, and second degree trespass.
Thomas Harrison Andrew Ford, 39, of 1821 Alfred Hartley in Lenoir, was charged on Feb. 11 with driving with license revoked not impaired rev and misdemeanor larceny.
Travis A. Barnett, 22, of 220 S. Acres Dr. in Bristol, Tenn., was charged on Feb. 14 with resisting a public officer and possession of drug paraphernalia.
Jose Sales Ordonez, 25, of Sugar Creek Lane in Banner Elk, was charged on Feb. 15 with driving while impaired.
