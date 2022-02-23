The following information is courtesy of Avery County Sheriff’s Office. All suspects are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
Zebulon James Griffith, 40, of 2420 Three Mile Hwy. in Newland, was charged on Feb. 14 with criminal contempt 30 days.
Kaleena Blake Braswell, 38, of 7701 Cedar Point Lane #204 in Charlotte, was charged on Feb. 15 with maintn veh, possession of drug paraphernalia, order for arrest for failure to appear for misdemeanor probation violation, order for arrest for failure to appear for possession of marijuana, order for arrest for failure to appear for probation violation, and order for arrest for probation violation.
Summer Savannah Chambers, 31, of 623 Shell Creek Road in Roan Mountain, Tenn., was charged on Feb. 17 with unauthorized use of a motor vehicle.
Anna Marie Hughes, 40, of 1812 Roaring Creek Road in Newland, was charged on Feb. 18 with larceny of motor vehicle and possession of stolen vehicle.
Dillon Bryant Young, 30, of 48 Alonzo Hughes Lane in Newland, was charged on Feb. 18 with possession of methamphetamine, possession of marijuana up to 0.5 oz., and possession of drug paraphernalia.
Shawn Robert Foley, 24, of 439 Annaberg Ln. in Monroe, was charged on Feb. 20 with resisting a public officer, two counts of malicious conduct by prisoner, and assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill inflicting serious injury.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.