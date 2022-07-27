The following information is courtesy of Avery County Sheriff’s Office.All suspects are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
Joshua Adam Goff, 24, of 2115 Scottsdale Ct. in Winterville, was charged on July 18 with domestic violence protection order violation (x2).
Bethany Marie Teague, 39, of 1054 Horse Bottom Road in Banner Elk, was charged on July 18 with obtaining property by false pretense.
Samantha Gail Benfield, 28, of homeless, was charged on July 21 with failure to appear.
Christopher Joseph Benfield, 25, of 1614 Elk Park Hwy. in Newland, was charged on July 21 with aggravated possession of a controlled substance and assault with a deadly weapon against a government official.
Wade Odell Webb, 59, of 184 Davis Street in Elk Park, was charged on July 21 with school attendance law violation.
Steven Scott Hill, 38, of 913 Licklog Road in Newland, was charged on July 22 with driving while impaired.
Hannan Nicole Kessler, 28, of 2511 Spring Greencourt in Winston-Salem, was charged on July 23 with possession of methamphetamine and simple possession of a Schedule IV controlled substance.
Ryan Matthew Pearce, 28, of 7132 21st Ave. NE in Hickory, was charged on July 23 with order for arrest for failure to appear for felony possession of a Schedule I controlled substance.
Rachel Vadona Scheive, 45, of 330 Cranberry in Newland, was charged on July 23 with assault and battery.
Jackson Harthun Jones, 22, of 3591 Tynecastle Hwy. in Banner Elk, was charged on July 24 with driving while impaired.
