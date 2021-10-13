The following information is courtesy of Avery County Sheriff’s Office. All suspects are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
Jasmine Marie Chinchilla, 34, of 521 East White Head Street in Sparta, was charged on Oct. 4 with trafficking in methamphetamine, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of methamphetamine and possession with intent to manufacture/sell/deliver methamphetamine.
Andrea Monique Cannon, 25, of 711 S. Martin Luther King Jr. Avenue Apartment 23F in Salisbury, was charged on Oct. 5 with first degree arson and misdemeanor child abuse.
Richard Grant Colvard, 39, of 30 Hopson Lane in Newland, was charged on Oct. 6 with assault inflicting serious injury.
Rodger Hayden Gwyn, Jr., 26, of 3900 N. US 19E in Newland, was charged on Oct. 6 with failure to appear for child support, larceny of motor vehicle, simple possession of a Schedule III controlled substance, possession of marijuana up to 0.5 oz. and possession of marijuana paraphernalia.
Cynthia Ann Macy, 42, of 484 Hwy. 70 SW, Room 153 Budget Inn in Hickory, was charged on Oct. 6 with order for arrest for failure to appear for RO 2nd M simple assault.
Mindy Lee Hicks, 42, of 00 Pigeon Roost in Banner Elk, was charged on Oct. 8 with indecent exposure and misdemeanor assault on a government official or employee.
Albert Kinsley, 68, of 632 Turbyfill Road in Newland, was charged on Oct. 8 with domestic violence protection order violation and communicating threats.
Joshua Jacob Hicks, 34, of 5226 Flat Springs Road in Elk Park, was charged on Oct. 9 with misdemeanor probation violation and failure to appear for driving while license revoked not impaired rev.
Jesse James-Allen Mead, 38, of 205 Davenport Road in Newland, was charged on Oct. 9 with probation violation.
Mary Ann Mrock, 44, of 157 Turbyfill Road in Newland, was charged on Oct. 9 with driving while impaired.
Steven Jeffery Miller, 22, of 1206 River St. Rd. in Wilkesboro, was charged on Oct. 11 with resisting a public officer.
