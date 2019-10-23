The following information is courtesy of Avery County Sheriff’s Office. All suspects are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
Curtis Luther Coffey, 33, of 134 Main Street in Banner Elk, was charged on Oct. 14 with probation violation.
David Wayne Worley, 40, of 623 Timber Road in Marion, was charged on Oct. 14 with failure to appear for driving while license revoked not impaired rev, failure to appear for operating a vehicle with no insurance, failure to appear for fictitious/altered title/registration card/tag, and failure to appear for driving/allowing a motor vehicle with no registration.
Matthew Crumley, 24, of 123 Crumley Ln. in Roan Mountain, Tenn., was charged on Oct. 15 with possession with intent to manufacture/sell/deliver methamphetamine, and possession of drug paraphernalia.
Elisabeth Lynnette Buchanan, 27, of 201 Summer Haven St. in Newland, was charged on Oct. 16 with possession of drug paraphernalia.
Charles Timothy Smith, 37, of 245 Brook Tree Lane in Newland, was charged on Oct. 16 with possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of methamphetamine.
Tiffany Nicole Church, 36, of 4630 Beech Mountain Road in Elk Park, was charged on Oct. 17 with defrauding a drug/alcohol test 1st and probation violation.
Lawanda Lynn White, 43, of 292 John Erwin Road in Banner Elk, was charged on Oct. 17 with probation violation.
Kelly Starr Andrews, 31, of 2473 Roaring Creek Road in Newland, was charged on Oct. 18 with order for arrest for failure to appear for misdemeanor possession of marijuana up to 0.5 oz., order for arrest for failure to appear for misdemeanor possession of marijuana paraphernalia, and order for arrest for M misdemeanor probation violation.
Emily Mechelle Ahrenberg, 40, of 579 Bob Campbell Road in Vilas, was charged on Oct. 19 with driving while impaired.
