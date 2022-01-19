The following information is courtesy of Avery County Sheriff’s Office. All suspects are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
Brandon Lee Christian, 40, of 716 Main Street in Fuquay-Varina, was charged on Jan. 10 with assault physical injury to detention employee.
Carson Shawn Coffey, 20, of 905 Coffee Rd. in Linville, was charged on Jan. 10 with driving while impaired.
Hunter Dalton Mabry, 22, of 941 N. US. 19E in Newland, was charged on Jan. 10 with probation violation (three counts).
Charles Roger Tucker, Jr., 38, of 135 Ginnie St. in Elk Park, was charged on Jan. 10 with possession of methamphetamine, possession of marijuana up to 0.5 oz. and child support violation.
Jackie Allen Turbyfill, 50, of 147 Dollan Hollow Road in Roan Mountain, Tenn., was charged on Jan. 10 with post release violation.
Randall Branton, 36, of 2601 Shoal Creek Rd. in Burnsville, was charged on Jan. 11 with domestic violence protection order violation.
Christa Elizabeth Daniels, 30, of 144 Firehouse Rd. in Bakersville, was charged on Jan. 11 with possession of methamphetamine and possession of drug paraphernalia.
Jeremy Howard Huffman, 33, of 45 Benfield Drive in Nebo, was charged on Jan. 11 with misdemeanor possession of marijuana paraphernalia and two counts of possession of drug paraphernalia.
Reyna Pauline Hernandez, 27, of 798 South Main Street in Sparta, was charged on Jan. 12 with simple assault, possession of methamphetamine and possession of drug paraphernalia.
Michael Holtzclaw, 58, of 2457 Linville Falls Hwy. in Pineola, was charged on Jan. 12 with assault and battery.
David Bradley Francis, 47, of 8185 Hwy. 183 in Newland, was charged on Jan. 13 with speeding, driving while license revoked not impaired rev, and failure to appear for driving while license revoked not impaired rev.
Tammy Webb, 51, of 184 Davis Street in Elk Park, was charged on Jan. 15 with second degree trespass and resisting a public officer.
Caroline Grace Hutchison, 25, of 6701 Clinton Dr. in Charlotte, was charged on Jan. 16 with possession with intent to manufacture/sell/deliver a Schedule I controlled substance, possession with intent to manufacture/sell/deliver a Schedule II controlled substance, possession with intent to manufacture/sell/deliver a Schedule III controlled substance, maintaining a vehicle/dwelling place for a controlled substance, and misdemeanor child abuse.
Lee Parker Hutchison, 32, of 6701 Clinton Dr. in Charlotte, was charged on Jan. 16 with possession with intent to manufacture/sell/deliver a Schedule I controlled substance, possession with intent to manufacture/sell/deliver a Schedule II controlled substance, possession with intent to manufacture/sell/deliver a Schedule III controlled substance, maintaining a vehicle/dwelling place for a controlled substance, and misdemeanor child abuse.
