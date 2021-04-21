The following information is courtesy of Avery County Sheriff’s Office. All suspects are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
Samuel Lee Morrison, 41, of 421 Shady Street in Newland, was charged on April 12 with possession of methamphetamine and charged on April 14 with larceny.
Keith Alan McLaughlin, 45, of 154 Sunset Circle in Elk Park, was charged on April 13 with defrauding innkeeper.
Richard Earl Hollifield, 58, of 215 Barney Road in Newland, was charged on April 14 with possession of methamphetamine and possession of drug paraphernalia.
Paul Brantley Lewis, 47, of 507 Linville Street Apt. 211 in Newland, was charged on April 14 with failure to appear for failure to maintain lane control, driving while license revoked not impaired rev, possession/displaying an altered/fictitious/revoked driver’s license, fictitious/altered title/registration card/tag, operating a vehicle with no insurance, driving/allowing motor vehicle with no registration to be driven, and felony possession of Schedule I controlled substance.
Eddie Arthur Jones, 54, of 308 Parker Hollow Road in Newland, was charged on April 15 with possession of methamphetamine and possession of drug paraphernalia.
Samantha Gail Benfield, 26, of 153 Cliff Taylor Lane in Newland, was charged on April 16 with possession of methamphetamine.
Jeremy Paul Cook, 32, of 595 Old Pineola Road in Newland, was charged on April 16 with trafficking.
Jamie Robert Buchanan, 32, of 70 Jordan Lane in Green Valley, was charged on April 17 with possession of methamphetamine and possession of drug paraphernalia.
Mitchell Dexter Clark, 40, of 7606 Linville Falls Hwy. in Newland, was charged on April 17 with simple possession of a Schedule IV controlled substance.
Gregory Lee Harris, 57, of 1045 Land Harbor in Newland, was charged on April 17 with failure to appear for misdemeanor possession of marijuana up to 0.5 oz., failure to appear for misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia, failure to appear for possession of an open container/consuming alcohol in passenger area, and failure to appear for reckless driving to endanger.
Robert Holmes, 28, of 160 Bluegrass Road in Roan Mountain, Tenn., was charged on April 17 with assault on a female, injury to personal property, breaking or entering, possession of methamphetamine, and injury to real property.
William Shane Singleton, 44, of 486 Wes Brewer Road in Newland, was charged on April 17 with driving while impaired.
Calvin Richard Cook, 29, of 1160 Powdermill Road in Plumtree, was charged on April 18 with misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.