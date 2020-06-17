The following information is courtesy of Avery County Sheriff’s Office. All suspects are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
Shannon Elaine Kirkpatrick, 39, of 50 Earl Lane in Newland, was charged on June 8 with failure to appear for no operator’s license.
Eric Scott Brooks, 35, of 10450 SW 115th St. in Miami, Fla., was charged on June 9 with intoxicated and disruptive, resisting a public officer, criminal contempt and indecent exposure.
Jesse James-Allen Mead, 37, of 205 Davenport Rd. in Newland, was charged on June 9 with driving while impaired.
Adam Richard Brady, 37, of 761 Alton Palmer Road in Elk Park, was charged on June 10 with communicating threats.
Tammy Webb, 49, of 184 Davis Street in Elk Park, was charged on June 10 with driving with license revoked not impaired rev and canceled/revoked/suspended certificate/tag.
David Cheyenne Stinson, 39, of 153 Cliff Taylor Lane in Elk Park, was charged on June 11 with felony larceny.
Rhonder Gary Holden, 73, of 195 Jaynes Rd. in Newland, was charged on June 12 with driving while impaired.
Robert Lawrence Spears, 24, of 141 Ed Perry Lane in Banner Elk, was charged on June 13 with possession of methamphetamine, possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of marijuana up to 0.5 oz.
Jeremy Lee Gordon, 33, of 5638 Banner Elk Hwy. in Elk Park, was charged on June 14 with unauthorized use of a motor vehicle.
