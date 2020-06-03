The following information is courtesy of Avery County Sheriff’s Office. All suspects are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
Cody Randall Johnson, 35, of 8316 Natural Spring Lane in Vale, was charged on May 26 with domestic violence protection order violation.
Cody Wayland Kelly, 40, of Birch St. Apts. in Boone, was charged on May 27 with communicating threats and second degree trespass.
Charles Bradley Shook, 38, of 290 February Road in Newland, was charged on May 29 with eight counts of felony obtaining property by false pretense.
Jamie Glenn Shupe, 46, of 742 Beech Mountain Parkway in Banner Elk, was charged on May 29 with failure to appear for DWI and failure to appear for misdemeanor container of malt beverage/unfortified wine off premises permit.
Clayton Micheal Williams, 29, of 600 Burkemont Ave. in Morganton, was charged on May 29 with failure to appear for child support.
Kelly Marie Taylor, 38, of 3520 Rominger Rd. in Banner Elk, was charged on May 30 with driving while impaired.
Jason Allen Trivette, 38, of 3520 Rominger Rd. in Banner Elk was charged on May 30 with assault on a female and resisting a public officer.
Vanessa Jo Crites, 31, of 335 Barlow Rd. in Elk Park, was charged on May 31 with assault-free text.
Robert Lawrence Sowards, 38, of 198 Cool Springs Dr. in Blowing Rock, was charged on May 31 with driving while impaired.
