The following information is courtesy of Avery County Sheriff’s Office. All suspects are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
Melissa Marie Dellinger, 33, of 4484 Linville Falls Hwy. in Crossnore, was charged on June 28 with failure to appear for driving while license revoked not impaired rev (two counts), failure to appear for operating a vehicle with no insurance, failure to appear for expired/no inspection, felony probation violation (two counts), neglect/child abuse serious physical injury, and contributing to the delinquency of a juvenile.
Sherry Marie Jones, 50, of 1735 Curtis Creek Road in Elk Park, was charged on June 28 with misdemeanor larceny and resisting a public officer.
Brian Keith Potter, 43, of 185 Walnut Mountain Road in Tennessee, was charged on June 28 with failure to appear for no operator’s license and failure to appear for no liability insurance.
Kayla Grace Adcock, 31, of 521 Old Vale Road in Newland, was charged on June 29 with domestic violence protection order violation.
David Lee Amacio, 28, of 2147 E. 17h St. 2 H in Brooklyn, N.Y., was charged on June 29 with possession of marijuana up to 0.5 oz., drinking beer/wine while driving and possession of marijuana paraphernalia.
Jacob Mitchell Hales, 24, of 208 Grassy Gap Loop Road in Beech Mountain, was charged on June 29 with T-driving while impaired.
Ellen Nicole Lewis, 25, of 99 Meade Lewis Road in Newland, was charged on June 29 with possession of methamphetamine and possession of drug paraphernalia.
Steven Ray Pruitt, 58, of 220 Claude Isaacs Road in Elk Park, was charged on June 29 with selling a Schedule IV controlled substance.
Kayla Renee Taylor, 38, of 598 Poor Valley Rd. in Saltville, Va., was charged on June 29 with possession of methamphetamine.
Mary Margaret Brown, 36, of 195 Beech Haven Road in Banner Elk, was charged on June 30 with misdemeanor larceny, injury to real property and failure to appear on a misdemeanor.
Anthony Sean Bullock, 30, of 350 South US Hwy. 19E in Newland, was charged on June 30 with conspiring to deliver methamphetamine.
Tony Lee Jones, 43, of 370 Arnett Hollow Road in Vilas, was charged on June 30 with T- fictitious/altered title/registration card/tag, operating a vehicle with no insurance and no operator’s license.
Herbert Joseph Maniette, 50, of 438 Prison Camp Rd. in Newland, was charged on June 30 with driving while impaired.
Edd Steven Chance Rainey, 31, of 262 Walnut Ave. in Spruce Pine, was charged on June 30 with conspiracy to deliver methamphetamine, possession with intent to manufacture/sell/deliver methamphetamine, and order for arrest for failure to pay.
Jacob Lloyd Fountain, 24, of 1229 Little Elk Road in Elk Park, was charged on July 1 with felony larceny to remove/destroy/deactivate component, and misdemeanor larceny.
Lucillie Loretta Matthews, 73, of 2436 in Flagler Beach, Fla., was charged on July 2 with driving while impaired.
Ryan Matthew Pearce, 27, of 7132 21st Ave. NE in Hickory, was charged on July 2 with possession of a Schedule I controlled substance, possession with intent to manufacture/sell/deliver a Schedule I controlled substance, possession with intent to manufacture/sell/deliver a Schedule II controlled substance, possession with intent to distribute a Schedule IV controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia and maintaining a vehicle/dwelling place for a controlled substance.
Nathan McCraine, 31, of 2203 McKinley Rd. in Johnson City, Tenn., was charged on July 4 with possession of methamphetamine, possession of drug paraphernalia, carrying a concealed weapon and driving while impaired.
Christopher Vogel, 40, of 2901 Stedman Dr. Apt. 1-D in Wilson was charged on July 5 with assault-free text.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.