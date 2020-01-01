The following information is courtesy of Avery County Sheriff’s Office. All suspects are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
Marcos Baltierra Cabrera, 27, of 301 Clarktown Road in Newland, was charged on Dec. 23 with driving while impaired.
Nichole Amber Webb, 31, of 5708 US Hwy. 19E in Newland, was charged on Dec. 23 with simple assault and second degree trespass.
James Adam Cook, 31, of 1229 Elk River Road in Elk Park, was charged on Dec. 24 with resisting a public officer and misdemeanor probation violation.
Jerry Wayne Little, 72, of 197 Klonteska Drive in Banner Elk, was charged on Dec. 24 with failure to appear for T fictitious/altered title/registration card/tag and failure to appear for misdemeanor open container of malt beverage/unfortified wine on property of city/county.
Norman Ariel Lopez, 36, of 412 Rock Street in Cleveland, Texas, was charged on Dec. 24 with driving while impaired.
William Daniel Scott, 45, of 7567 Deer Track Dr. in Denver, NC, was charged on Dec. 25 with assault on a female.
Clayton Monroe Shook, 34, of 5539 NC 105 in Banner Elk, was charged on Dec. 26 with second degree trespass.
Sophia Rose Dicicco, 20, of 3811 E. Cullumber St. in Gilbert, Ariz., was charged on Dec. 27 with consumption of alcohol by 19/20 year old.
Eddie Ray Miller, 39, of 103 Morland Gap Rd. in Roan Mountain, Tenn., was charged on Dec. 27 with possession of stolen automobile, no operator’s license, possession of drug paraphernalia, and possession of controlled substance on prison/jail premises.
Jack Curtis Shell, 39, of 209 Buck Mountain Road in Roan Mountain, Tenn., was charged on Dec. 27 with uttering forged instrument.
Michael Wayne Brown, 34, of 1204 Mt. Pleasant Road in Newland, was charged on Dec. 28 with driving while license revoked not impaired rev, operating a vehicle with no insurance, canceled/revoked/suspended certificate/tag, possession of methamphetamine and possession of drug paraphernalia.
Jami Jo Ritger, 42, of 2108 Valley Lane in Johnson City, Tenn., was charged on Dec. 29 with driving while impaired.
