The following information is courtesy of Avery County Sheriff’s Office. All suspects are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
Christopher Micheal Guffey, 40, of 936 Bethel Church Road in Marion, was charged on Feb. 6 with assault on a female and communicating threats.
Matthew Benjamin Ussery, 19, of 63 Pine Cluster Lane in Newland, was charged on Feb. 6 with assault and battery.
Logan Edward Winegar, 32, of 205 Henson Creek Road in Newland, was charged on Feb. 6 with no operator’s license, fictitious/altered titled/registration card/tag, driving/allowing motor vehicle to be driven with no registration and expired-no inspection.
Dakota James Byer, 35, of 124 724 Beech Mountain Parkway in Banner Elk, was charged on Feb. 7 with hit and run failure to stop for property damage, hit and run leaving scene with property damage, failure to stop at a stop sign/flashing red light, and failure to reduce speed.
Ian Wade Hurt, 40, of 6702 S. US Hwy. 19E in Newland, was charged on Feb. 7 with assault on a government official/employee and simple assault.
Daniel Tyler Palmyra, 22, of 263 Ruffin Street in Linville, was charged on Feb. 7 with resisting a public officer and injury to personal property, and assault by strangulation.
Lonnie Davin Underwood, 36, of 133 Old Vale Road in Newland, was charged on Feb. 9 with probation violation and defrauding a drug/alcohol test.
Bobbie Jean Ledford, 43, of 2121 Blevins Creek Road in Elk Park, was charged on Feb. 10 with misdemeanor defrauding a drug/alcohol test.
Mark David Mullins, 39, of 395 East Jackson Street in Gate City, Va., was charged on Feb. 10 with felony possession 5 counterfeit instrument and failure to appear for obtain property by false pretense.
