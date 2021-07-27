The following information is courtesy of Avery County Sheriff’s Office. All suspects are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
Curtis Odell Church, 67, of 1705 Dark Ridge Road in Elk Park, was charged on July 19 with order for arrest for oth second degree sexual exploitation of a minor.
Jose Lopez Martinez, 34, of 00 US 19E in Newland, was charged on July 19 with driving while impaired.
Richard Lee Davis, 59, of Route 1, Box 252 in Newland, was charged on July 21 with first degree burglary, assault by strangulation, communicating threats, and 30 days contempt.
Joshua Jacob Hicks, 33, of 5226 Flat Spring Road in Elk Park, was charged on July 21 with failure to appear for no operator’s license, failure to appear for possession of drug paraphernalia, failure to appear for possession of marijuana paraphernalia and failure to appear for fictitious/altered title/registration card/tag.
Marco Antonio Ambrocio Tomas, 25, of 5972 N. US 19E in Newland was charged on July 21 with driving with license revoked impaired rev.
Hannah Reese Bostner, 19, of 180 Dan Cole Road in Elizabethton, Tenn., was charged on July 22 with felony possession of marijuana, possession with intent to manufacture/sell/deliver marijuana, and maintaining a place for a controlled substance.
Jessie Felts, 18, of 306 West H. St. in Elizabethton, Tenn., was charged on July 22 with felony possession of marijuana, possession with intent to sell/deliver marijuana, and maintaining a place for a controlled substance.
William Micah Loven, 29, 8699 NC Hwy. 181 in Jonas Ridge, was charged on July 22 with possession of a controlled substance on prison/jail premises.
Benjamin Skylar Turbyfill, 26, of 1144 Brooks Shell Road in Elk Park, was charged on July 23 with order for arrest for failure to appear for T driving with license revoked not impaired rev.
Tyler Scott Wilbur Forbes, 30, of 11 Little Rock Road in Newland, was charged on July 24 with driving while impaired.
Christian Elizabeth Welborn, 27, of 2405 Trace Court in Greenville, NC, was charged on July 24 with driving while impaired.
Baily Wayne Autry, 21, of 61 Snow Bird Lane in Linville, was charged on July 25 with injury to real property and probation violation.
Jack Preston Hicks, 23, of 38 Amber Ln. in Newland, was charged on July 25 with driving while impaired.
