The following information is courtesy of Avery County Sheriff’s Office. All suspects are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
Gary Wayne Hughes, 49, of 2915 Powell Lane in Morganton, was charged on Dec. 13 with carrying a concealed gun.
Sherman Lee Caraway, 38, of 217 Chambers Street in Elk Park, was charged on Dec. 14 with driving while impaired.
Greggory J. Dennis, 51, of 2504 I Rd. in Grand Junction, Colo., was charged on Dec. 14 with felony probation violation.
Craig Lain Perkins, 50, of 120 Old Hwy. 19E in Roan Mountain, Tenn., was charged on Dec. 14 with possession with intent to manufacture/sell/deliver methamphetamine, simple possession of a Schedule II controlled substance, and possession of drug paraphernalia.
Nichole Amber Webb, 33, of 184 Davis Street in Elk Park, was charged on Dec. 14 with attempted breaking or entering a building.
Vincent Iacono, 26, of homeless, was charged on Dec. 15 with aggravated possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of marijuana up to 0.5 oz., failure to appear for possession of marijuana paraphernalia, failure to appear for possession of drug paraphernalia, and failure to appear for driving while license revoked not impaired.
Zachary Dwayne Webb, 33, of 15 Westview Dr. in Marion, was charged on Dec. 15 with possession of a stolen motor vehicle and possession of methamphetamine.
Tyler Andrew Houser, 29, of 1369 Blevins Creek Road in Elk Park, was charged on Dec. 16 with operating a vehicle with no insurance, driving/allowing a motor vehicle with no registration, and failure to appear for driving while license revoked not impaired rev.
William Lewis Tate, 25, of 655 Dobbins Road Banner Elk, was charged on Dec. 16 with assault on a female and failure to appear for driving while license revoked not impaired rev.
Travis Wayne Scronce, 27, of 2933 Big Plumtree Creek Road in Newland, was charged on Dec. 17 with felony probation violation.
Zackery Jason Brown, 44, of 127 Linksider Ln. in Sugar Mountain, was charged on Dec. 18 with driving while impaired.
