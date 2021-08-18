The following information is courtesy of Avery County Sheriff’s Office. All suspects are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
Stephanie Scott Hoilman, 36, of 2321 Little Plumtree Road in Newland, was charged on Aug. 9 with criminal contempt.
David Cephus Metcalf, 33, of 10004 80 in Bakersville, was charged on Aug. 9 with assault on a female and misdemeanor larceny.
Ricky Lee Adams, 40, of 1810 Conley Rd. Lot 24 in Morganton, was charged on Aug. 11 with failure to appear for breaking and/or entering.
Tammy Webb, 50, of 184 Davis Street in Elk Park, was charged on Aug. 11 with order for arrest for failure to appear for misdemeanor larceny.
Cody Scott Lyons, 30, in 180 Crabtree Road in Roan Mountain, Tenn., was charged on Aug. 12 with possession of methamphetamine and possession of drug paraphernalia.
Carla Jolene Carpenter, 47, of 1012 Isaacs Branch Rd. in Newland, was charged on Aug. 13 with probation violation out of county.
Ricky Charles Ward, 60, of 4223 Valley Trail in Morganton, was charged on Aug. 13 with possession of methamphetamine and possession of drug paraphernalia.
Michelle Clark April, 44, of 8305 Hollow Pine Trail in Jonas Ridge, was charged on Aug. 14 with driving while impaired.
Jeanna Mae Gordon, 59, of 223 Old Chestnut Mt. in Newland, was charged on Aug. 14 with possession of methamphetamine, simple possession of a Schedule III controlled substance and simple possession of a Schedule II controlled substance.
Kevin Michael Yon, 38, of 6350 Julius Dr. in Newland, was charged on Aug. 14 with injury to personal property and communicating threats.
Brody James Burns, 28, of 303 Sugar Top Dr. Unit 3330 in Sugar Mountain, was charged on Aug. 15 with failure to appear for driving while license revoked not impaired rev.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.