The following information is courtesy of Avery County Sheriff’s Office. All suspects are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
Timothy Alan Herron, 54, of 125 Davis Park Road in Gastonia, was charged on Nov. 2 with possession of a controlled substance on prison/jail premises, aggravated possession of a controlled substance, and habitual felon.
Matthew Carter Simerson, 22, of 1115 Hawksberry Drive in China Grove, was charged on Nov. 3 with failure to appear for possession of marijuana up to 0.5 oz.
Ryan Cain Dixon, 22, of 200 West Street in Roan Mountain, Tenn., was charged on Nov. 6 with fleeing/eluding arrest with a motor vehicle.
Dakota Ray Hughes, 27, of 9 Weatherman Road in Spruce Pine, was charged on Nov. 8 with failure to appear for misdemeanor larceny and failure to appear for second degree trespass.
