The following information is courtesy of Avery County Sheriff’s Office. All suspects are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
Derek Shea Jr. Enlow, 36, of 975 Skyview Drive St. in Hickory, was charged on May 9 with misdemeanor simple possession of a Schedule II controlled substance, misdemeanor carrying a concealed weapon, felony identity theft, misdemeanor resisting a public officer and felony possession of burglary tools.
Robin Daniels Eudy, 44, of 2416 Yancey Rd. in Marion, was charged on May 9 with murder, felony possession of firearm by felon and felony possession of stolen firearm.
Frank Daniel Schoch, 53, of 253 School House Rd. Apt. 411 in Elk Park, was charged on May 9 with injury to personal property.
Gregory Clyde Baird, 48, of 710 East Second Street, Apt. 212 in Elizabethton, Tenn., was charged on May 10 with misdemeanor carrying a concealed weapon, felony possession with intent to manufacture/sell/deliver methamphetamine, felony maintaining a vehicle/dwelling place for a controlled substance, misdemeanor possession of marijuana paraphernalia, misdemeanor possession of marijuana up to 0.5 oz., and misdemeanor resisting a public officer.
Melissa Kathrine Bishop, 53, of 71 Old Hotel Road in Newland, was charged on May 10 with failure to appear for possession of a controlled substance on prison/jail premises, and felony probation violation (x2).
Aaron Michael Collier, 33, of 287 Ferncliff Drive in Newland, was charged on May 10 with possession with intent to manufacture/sell/deliver methamphetamine and misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia.
Richard Earl Hollifield, 59, of 215 Barney Road in Newland, was charged on May 11 with possession of firearm by felon and simple possession of a Schedule IV controlled substance.
Christopher John Stout, 53, of 57 Hanging Rock Road in Newland, was charged on May 11 with failure to appear for misdemeanor communicating threats.
Juanita Yvonne Block, 64, of 302 Feldspar St. Apt. 8 in Spruce Pine, was charged on May 12 with driving while impaired.
Sonia Garcia, 40, of 4668 Hwy. 321N in Sugar Grove, was charged on May 12 with possession of methamphetamine.
Shelly Rouse Helms, 45, of 55 Claude Pyatte Road in Newland, was charged on May 12 with failure to appear for felony possession of methamphetamine and probation violation.
Crystal Ray Jones, 46, of 220 Claude Isaacs Road in Elk Park, was charged on May 12 with possession of methamphetamine, aggravated possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of methamphetamine, and possession of drug paraphernalia.
James David Lannoye, 40, of 123 Crumley St. in Roan Mountain, Tenn., was charged on May 12 with possession with intent to manufacture/sell/deliver methamphetamine and possession of drug paraphernalia.
Andrew Ray McLemore, 38, of 445 Carlton Ridge Ln. in China Grove, was charged on May 12 with driving while impaired.
Eric Nathaniel Stump, 39, of Alton Palmer Road in Elk Park, was charged on May 12 with possession of a controlled substance on prison/jail premises, possession of drug paraphernalia, expired registration card/tag, and possession of an open container/consuming alcohol in vehicle passenger area.
Calvin Clay Clawson, 21, of 234 Clawson Hollow Road in Roan Mountain, Tenn., was charged on May 13 with driving while impaired.
Roy Wendall Maltba, 31, of 479 Maltba Road in Newland, was charged on May 13 with felony serious injury by vehicle and felony probation violation.
Charles Derek Rabon, 55, of 621 Old Mill Road in Elk Park, was charged on May 13 with carrying a concealed gun.
Eric Gordan Jackson, 26, of 194 Jackson Lane in Plumtree, was charged on May 15 with failure to appear for felony probation violation, felony possession of methamphetamine and F-HI felony probation violation.
