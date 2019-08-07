The following information is courtesy of Avery County Sheriff’s Office. All suspects are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
Paul Lee Biggs III, 25, of 738 Pancake Road in Newland, was charged on July 29 with misdemeanor probation violation.
James Frank Hughes, 30, of 648 Hughes Lane in Linville, was charged on July 29 with criminal contempt 30 days.
Michael Scott Snipes, 39, of 4216 Mount Gallant Rd. in Rock Hill, SC, was charged on July 29 with misdemeanor larceny.
Heather Michelle Gaddy, 34, of 131 Shadow Lane in Lyman, SC, was charged on July 30 with failure to appear for driving while impaired, failure to appear for driving while license revoked not impaired rev, and failure to appear for larceny of motor vehicle.
Anthony Wayne Heard, 45, of 127 Carver Crabtree Rd. in Hampton, Tenn., was charged on July 30 with possession of methamphetamine, possession of drug paraphernalia and fictitious information to an officer.
Richard Earl Hollifield, 56, of 215 Barney Road in Newland, was charged on July 30 with failure to appear for simple possession of a Schedule II controlled substance, failure to appear for possession of methamphetamine and failure to appear for possession of drug paraphernalia.
Travis Wayne Scronce, 25, of 2933 Big Plumtree Creek Road in Newland, was charged on July 30 with order for arrest for failure to appear for felony possession of methamphetamine, order for arrest for failure to appear for misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia, failure to appear for felony possession with intent to manufacture/sell/deliver methamphetamine, flee/elude arrest with a motor vehicle, resisting a public officer, possession of methamphetamine, misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia (two counts), possession of stolen goods, possession with intent to manufacture/sell/deliver methamphetamine, and maintaining a vehicle/dwelling place for a controlled substance.
Taylor Marie Triplett, 22, of 2933 Big Plumtree Creek Road in Newland, was charged July 31 with failure to appear for possession of methamphetamine, possession of drug paraphernalia and possession with intent to sell/manufacture/deliver methamphetamine.
Miriam Lee Stamey, 46, of 235 Old Vale Road Lot 8 in Newland, was charged on Aug. 4 with intoxicated and disruptive and resisting a public officer.
