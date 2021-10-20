The following information is courtesy of Avery County Sheriff’s Office. All suspects are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
Melissa Katherine Bishop, 53, of 71 Old Hotel Road in Newland, was charged on Oct. 11 with 90-day CRV probation violation.
William Andrew Dugger, 31, of 34 Hopson Dugger Lane in Newland, was charged on Oct. 11 with warrant for arrest for misdemeanor simple assault.
Sonia Garcia, 39, of homeless, was charged on Oct. 11 with second degree trespass.
Albert Knisley, 68, of 632 Turbyfill Road in Newland, was charged on Oct. 11 with two counts of misdemeanor probation violation.
Keith Alan McLaughlin, 45, of 154 Sunset Circle in Elk Park, was charged on Oct. 11 with resisting a public officer and intoxicated and disruptive.
Steven Jeffery Miller, 22, of 1206 River St. Rd. in Wilkesboro, was charged on Oct. 11 with resisting a public officer.
Dillon Nathaniel Carpenter, 23, of 1012 Isaacs Branch Road in Newland, was charged on Oct. 12 with misdemeanor probation violation, failure to appear for misdemeanor larceny, failure to appear for possession of marijuana paraphernalia and failure to appear for second degree trespass.
Alfred Kodell Howell, Jr., 56, of 811 Linhigh Avenue in Newland, was charged on Oct. 12 with indecent liberties with child.
Melissa Beth Mead, 40, of 110 Trim Branch Road in Newland, was charged on Oct. 14 with driving while impaired.
Jonathon Tyrone Tatum, 42, of 5200 Hwy. 105 South in Banner Elk, was charged on Oct. 14 with assault on a female, possession of marijuana up to 0.5 oz., and possession of marijuana paraphernalia.
Jessica Ann Worth, 35, of 5200 NC 105 in Banner Elk, was charged on Oct. 14 with simple assault.
Thomas Hennis, 25, of 4612 Brockton Dr. Apt. D in Raleigh, was charged on Oct. 15 with driving while impaired.
David Kephart Wright, 36, of 341 Shady Street in Newland, was charged on Oct. 15 with assault on a female.
