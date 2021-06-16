The following information is courtesy of Avery County Sheriff’s Office. All suspects are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
Tony Lee Brown, 34, of 1153 Forge Creek Road in Mountain City, Tenn., was charged on June 7 with failure to appear for driving while impaired rev and failure to appear for speeding without two headlamps.
Jeffery Lawrence, 24, of 00 Bobcat Lane in Banner Elk, was charged on June 7 with warrant for arrest for assault on a female.
Matthew Brent Taylor, 35, of 403 Old Three Mile Hwy. in Newland, was charged on June 7 with contributing to the delinquency of a juvenile.
Stephen W. Putman, 49, of 441 Hwy. 226 in Bakersville, was charged on June 8 with simple possession of a Schedule III controlled substance and driving while impaired.
Trevor Dawayne Sheller, 33, of 6946 Old Clyde Rd. in Canton, was charged on June 8 with order for arrest for failure to appear for misdemeanor probation violation.
Michael John Teaster, 45, of 92 Elk Lane in Banner Elk, was charged on June 8 with possession of firearm by felon, possession of heroin, simple possession of a Schedule II controlled substance and possession marijuana up to 0.5 oz.
Joey Dale Clipse, 42, of 628 Shell Creek Rd. in Roan Mountain, Tenn., was charged on June 9 with failure to appear for possession with intent to manufacture/sell/deliver marijuana and failure to appear for misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia.
Tammy Webb, 50, of 184 Davis Street in Elk Park, was charged on June 9 with misdemeanor larceny.
Karen Brown, 53, with 120 Gooseneck Road in Minneapolis, was charged on June 10 with possession of marijuana up to 0.5 oz.
Rodger Hayden Gwyn, Jr., 26, of 3900 North US 19E in Newland, was charged on June 10 with failure to appear on misdemeanor.
Ernest W. King, 61, of 324 West Street in Roan Mountain, Tenn., was charged on June 10 with failure to appear for misdemeanor possession of marijuana up to 0.5 oz. and felony possession of methamphetamine failure to appear.
Sandera Lerae Washington, 28, of 411 Dark Hollow Road in Elk Park, was charged on June 10 with misdemeanor possession of marijuana up to 0.5 oz. and failure to appear for possession of marijuana paraphernalia and failure to appear for driving with license revoked not impaired rev.
Bryson Drake Caraway, 20, of 101 Grape Street in Linville, was charged on June 11 with order for arrest for failure to appear for no operator’s license and order for arrest for failure to appear for failure to wear seat belt as driver.
Tiffany Nicole Church, 38, of 4630 Beech Mountain Road in Elk Park, was charged on June 11 with failure to appear for driving with license revoked not impaired rev (x2), driving/allowing vehicle to be driven with no registration, unsafe tires and failure to appear for simple assault.
Shelby Leah Ferrini, 29, of 145 Damon Vance Lane in Newland, was charged on June 11 with driving while impaired.
Martin Ray Robinson, 29, of 80 Hidden Creek Way in Bakersville, was charged on June 11 with simple assault.
Richard Earl Hollifield, 58, was charged on June 12 with possession of methamphetamine.
Eddie Arthur Jones, 54, of 308 Parker Hollow Road in Newland, was charged on June 12 with possession of methamphetamine and possession of drug paraphernalia.
Frederick Matthew Grindstaff, 38, of 4497 Old Toe River Road in Newland, was charged on June 13 with assault on a female.
Michaela Denise Mayberry, 20, of 305 Elk River Road in Elk Park, was charged on June 13 with driving while impaired.
Daisy Lafaye Morgan, 19, of 207 Branch Rd. in Spruce Pine, was charged on June 13 with T-aid and abet impaired driving.
Amancio Dominguez Mergara, 30, of 122 Bird Street in Newland, was charged on June 13 with driving while impaired.
