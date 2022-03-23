The following information is courtesy of Avery County Sheriff’s Office. All suspects are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
Johnny Harrison Ollis, 44, of 503 Old Mill Road in Elk Park, was charged on March 14 with felony probation violation.
Rhonda Rose, 39, of 9030 Bugger Hollow in Newland, was charged on March 14 with second degree trespass.
Angie Cobbler Gonzalez, 46, of 203 Emerald Lane in Blowing Rock, was charged on March 15 with simple possession of a Schedule III controlled substance, simple possession of Schedule 111 controlled substance, and misdemeanor probation violation.
Wade Odell Webb, 59, of 184 Davis Street in Elk Park, was charged on March 16 with failure to appear for misdemeanor second degree trespass.
David Benjamin Wernig, 30, of 33 Logger Lane in Linville, was charged on March 16 with probation violation.
Bradley Dewayne Hodges, 45, of 66 Old Horse Bottom Road in Banner Elk, was charged on March 17 with assault on a female.
Devon Harrison Bell, 48, of 909 Buckeye Road in Elk Park, was charged on March 18 with warrant for arrest for felony DVPO viol deadly weapon.
