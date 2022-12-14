The following information is courtesy of Avery County Sheriff’s Office. All suspects are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
Mauricio Jimenez Payan, 35, of 36 Key Field Loop in Land Harbor, was charged on Dec. 5 with assault on a female.
Luke Trivette, 31, of 7272 Old Beech Mtn. Road in Elk Park, was charged on Dec. 5 with failure to appear for possession of controlled substance on prison/jail premises.
William Shane East, 38, of 603 Beamer Road in Mount Airy, was charged on Dec. 6 with failure to appear for misdemeanor possession/display of altered/fictitious/revoked driver’s license and misdemeanor driving while license revoked not impaired.
Joe Allen Hughes, 40, of 1200 Powder Mill Rd. in Newland, was charged on Dec. 6 with driving while license revoked.
Derek Andrew Benfield, 35, of 1402 Buck Hill Road in Newland, was charged on Dec. 8 with F-HI felony probation violation.
Christopher Patrick Jones, 27, of 245 Whitetail Lane in Newland, was charged on Dec. 8 with possession of Schedule II controlled substance, simple possession of a Schedule IV controlled substance, simple possession of a Schedule II controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of marijuana up to 0.5 oz., and misdemeanor possession of marijuana paraphernalia.
Sean George Michael Scott, 36, of 1922 Stamey Branch Rd. in Newland, was charged on Dec. 9 with discharge weapon in occupied building.
