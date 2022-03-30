The following information is courtesy of Avery County Sheriff’s Office. All suspects are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
Brandon Marvin Cook, 26, of 272 Valle Vista Dr. in Banner Elk, was charged on March 22 with misdemeanor probation violation, driving while license revoked not impaired rev (two counts), fictitious/altered title/registration card/tag, driving left of center, and fleeing/eluding arrest with a motor vehicle.
Tristan Mark Jones, 31, of 47 FJ Jones Lane in Newland, was charged on March 22 with weapons offense-free text.
Justin R. Cardwell, 41, of 61126 County Rd. 380 in Land Harbor, was charged on March 23 with assault on a female.
Emmett Scott Jordan, 44, of Grandfather Campground 321 in Banner Elk, was charged on March 23 with failure to appear for communicating threats and failure to appear for disorderly conduct.
Jeremy Dwayne Scott, 30, of 373 B. Margo Rd. in Boone, was charged on March 24 with second degree trespass, 30-day contempt, and communicating threats.
Vanessa Taylor Teems, 59, of 500 Mill Timber Creek Road in Newland, was charged on March 24 with felony possession of a Schedule II controlled substance, aggravated possession of a controlled substance, felony aggravated possession of a controlled substance (2) and felony possession with intent to manufacture/sell/deliver methamphetamine.
Brandon Lee Sutton, 22, of 152 Rockville Lane in Elk Park, was charged on March 25 with communicating threats.
Chasty Whittington Kirkpatrick, 44, of 316 Brooks Shell Road in Elk Park, was charged on March 26 with second degree trespass.
Marcus Christian Lehman, 21, of 189 Sierra Lane in Boone, was charged on March 26 with driving while impaired.
Jason Edward Banner, 35, of 190 Seminole Street in Newland, was charged on March 27 with misdemeanor shoplifting/concealment of goods.
Juan Jimanez, 22, of 33 Mayland Lane in Spruce Pine, was charged on March 27 with driving while impaired.
