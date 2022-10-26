The following information is courtesy of Avery County Sheriff’s Office. All suspects are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
Nathan Daniel Vasquez II, 18, of 251 Waycaster Rd. in Marion, was charged on Oct. 17 with failure to appear for speeding.
Jacob Lloyd Fountain, 26, of 1229 Little Elk Road in Elk Park, was charged on Oct. 18 with flee/elude arrest with a motor vehicle.
Natasha Lynn Griffith, 40, of 444 Chestnut Dale Rd. in Newland, was charged on Oct. 19 with misdemeanor driving while license revoked not impaired rev.
Tammy Brady Isaacs, 55, of Beech St. in Newland, was charged on Oct. 19 with felony probation violation.
Lindsey Ann Putman, 36, of 126 Smith Branch Road in Roan Mountain, Tenn., was charged on Oct. 19 with misdemeanor probation violation out of county.
David Matthew Taunton, 23, of 1005 Arney Street in Elizabethton, Tenn., was charged on Oct. 19 with speeding, reckless driving to endanger, possession of methamphetamine, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of marijuana up to 0.5 oz., and simple possession of a Schedule III controlled substance.
Tera Brooke Burleson, 28, of 589 Little Squirrel Creek Road in Newland, was charged on Oct. 20 with simple assault.
Julian Clark, 45, of 62 High Country Square in Banner Elk, was charged on Oct. 20 with violation of court order.
Armondo Susano Torres, 36, of 873 Spanish Oak Rd. in Newland, was charged on Oct. 20 with simple assault.
Jarrod Eldridge Banner, 44, of 190 Seminole St. in Newland, was charged on Oct. 21 with misdemeanor second degree trespass.
Peter Grant Catoe, 28, of 400 Knollwood in Boone, was charged on Oct. 21 with resisting a public officer, misdemeanor larceny, littering not greater than 15 lbs., and criminal contempt.
Timothy Ian Parker, 32, of 9632 Saddle Brooke Drive in Florida, was charged on Oct. 21 with order for arrest for felony possession with intent to manufacture/sell/deliver methamphetamine, order for arrest for felony possession with intent to manufacture/deliver heroin, order for arrest for possession with intent to sell/deliver marijuana, expired registration card/tag, expired no inspection, failure to appear for felony trafficking opium or heroin, felony possession with intent to manufacture/sell/deliver methamphetamine and failure to appear for misdemeanor possession of stolen goods/property.
Bethany Marie Teague, 39, of homeless in NC, was charged on Oct. 22 with order for arrest 07302021 misdemeanor possession of marijuana, misdemeanor possession of marijuana greater than 0.5 oz. to 1.5 oz.
Zachary Waits Horney, 36, of 1410 Sugar No. 1 Road in Newland, was charged on Oct. 23 with possession of methamphetamine.
Morgan Edgar Huffman, 34, of 71 Webb Hollow Lane in Newland, was charged on Oct. 23 failure to appear for no operator’s license and unsafe lane change.
Jennifer Marie Lewis, 35, of 42 Webb Hollow in Newland, was charged on Oct. 23 with assault with a deadly weapon serious injury and misdemeanor probation violation out of county.
Kristina Abernathy Rose, 32, of 2353 US 70 West in Morganton, was charged on Oct. 23 with simple possession of a Schedule IV controlled substance.
Jason Cody Story, 40, of 235 Walker Road in Lexington, was charged on Oct. 23 with possession of a Schedule IV controlled substance, driving while impaired, and assault on a female.
