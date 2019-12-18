The following information is courtesy of Avery County Sheriff’s Office. All suspects are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
Bradford Scott Buchanan, 47, of 1280 Brooks Shell Road in Elk Park, was charged on Dec. 10 with possession of methamphetamine and simple possession of a Schedule III controlled substance.
William Dan Buchanan, 51, of 1280 Brooks Shell Road in Elk Park, was charged on Dec. 10 with possession of methamphetamine and two counts of simple possession of a Schedule IV controlled substance.
Harold Lee Ferguson, 51, of 229 Hillside Road in Mountain City, Tenn., was charged on Dec. 10 with possession of methamphetamine.
David Lee Carpenter, 51, of 1012 Isaac’s Branch Road in Newland, was charged on Dec. 11 with possession of methamphetamine.
Travis Wayne Carpenter, 33, of 46 Little Squirrel Creek Road in Newland, was charged on Dec. 11 with failure to appear for driving while license revoked not impaired rev.
Lisa Ann Foster, 49, of 100 Cope Hollow Road in Crossnore, was charged on Dec. 11 with resisting a public officer.
Anthony Michael Henley, 39, of 1873 Unit Tynecastle Hwy. in Banner Elk, was charged on Dec. 11 with possession of marijuana up to 0.5 oz. and possession of marijuana paraphernalia.
Summer Miller 25, of 62 Big Oak Road in Spruce Pine, was charged on Dec. 11 with injury to real property.
Natalie Lee Roberts, 34, of 1873 Unit Tynecastle Hwy. in Banner Elk, was charged on Dec. 11 with possession of marijuana up to 0.5 oz. and possession of marijuana paraphernalia.
Aaron Edward William, 27, of 289 Teaster Lane in Banner Elk, was charged on Dec. 11 with assault to an individual with a disability.
Alexis Issac Castillo, 21, of 3125 Buice Circle in Gainesville, Ga., was charged on Dec. 15 with driving while impaired.
Sean Ross McCoy, 30, of 91 Treetop Lane in Banner Elk, was charged on Dec. 15 with assault on a female.
