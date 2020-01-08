Newland, NC (28657)

Today

A clear sky. Low 27F. NW winds at 15 to 25 mph, decreasing to less than 5 mph. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph..

Tonight

A clear sky. Low 27F. NW winds at 15 to 25 mph, decreasing to less than 5 mph. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph.