The following information is courtesy of Avery County Sheriff’s Office. All suspects are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
Quintin Kieran Pocher, 25, of 154 Vila Costa Ave. in Banner Elk, was charged on Dec. 30 with driving while impaired.
Gregory Eugene Booker, 50, of 2362 Parsonage Rd. Apt. 2A in Charleston, SC, was charged on Dec. 31 with assault on a female.
Jackson JoelGodeloson, 39, of 931 John Greer Road in Elk Park, was charged on Dec. 31 with driving while impaired.
Zachary David Chappell, 31, of 5439 Hickory Nut Gap Road in Banner Elk, was charged on Jan. 1 with order for arrest for failure to appear for CS CTN T-speeding, T-driving while license revoked not impaired rev.
Timothy Joseph Maher, 58, of 321 Temple Spring Lane in Newland, was charged on Jan. 1 with driving while impaired.
Damon Ray Smith, 56, of 30 Oak. St. in Linville, was charged on Jan. 1 with simple assault.
Dillon Bryant Young, 28, of 284 Arnett Road in Banner Elk, was charged on Jan. 1 with injury to personal property and communicating threats.
Cigi Marie Bailey, 34, of 135 Bird Street in Newland, was charged on Jan. 3 with failure to appear for the following: possession of methamphetamine, simple possession of a Schedule IV controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of marijuana paraphernalia and possession of marijuana up to 0.5 oz.
Camdan Michael Nolen, 36, of 6046 Nolan Acres in Lincolnton, was charged on Jan. 3 with conspiracy to sell/deliver a Schedule III controlled substance.
Eric Clay Pyatte, 36, of 1472 Licklog in Newland, was charged on Jan. 3 with assault on a female.
William Robert Windhorst, 48, of 2730 Tynecastle Hwy. in Banner Elk, was charged on Jan. 3 with simple assault.
Chad Morgan Yates, 44, of 145C Sugar Creek Lane in Banner Elk, was charged on Jan. 3 with resisting a public officer, possession of marijuana up to 0.5 oz., and assault on a female.
Wayne Edward Daniels, 60, of 926 Trim Branch Road in Newland, was charged on Jan. 4 with assault on a female.
Paul David Eldred, 49, of 100 A Hemlock Hills in Banner Elk, was charged on Jan. 5 with injury to real property.
