The following information is courtesy of Avery County Sheriff’s Office. All suspects are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
Charles Michael Gobble, 43, of 200 S. Boone Street in Johnson City, Tenn., was charged on Aug. 19 with failure to appear for felony possession of methamphetamine and failure to appear for misdemeanor possession of marijuana up to 0.5 oz.
Ramon Antoine Graham, 19, of 801 Sandy Run Drive in Hinesville, Ga., was charged on Aug. 19 with weapons on campus education property.
Timothy Stephen Wilcox, 42, of 4256 Burberry Drive in Granite Falls, was charged on Aug. 19 with driving while license revoked not impaired rev.
David Wayne Banner, 57, of Dolin Hollow in Roan Mountain, Tenn., was charged on Aug. 21 with possession of methamphetamine.
Dillon Nathaniel Carpenter, 21, of 206 Hemlock Rd. in Boone, was charged on Aug. 21 with failure to appear no operator’s license, larceny of motor fuel and driving while license revoked not impaired rev.
Jerry Justin Helton, 21, of 111 Country Town Lane in Spruce Pine, was charged on Aug. 21 with failure to appear for break or enter a motor vehicle.
Dustin Cody Shook, 30, of 94 Snowbird Lane in Linville, was charged on Aug. 21 with warrant for arrest for felony larceny of a motor vehicle.
Charles Roger Tucker, Jr., 36, of 2192 Goose Hollow Road in Newland, was charged on Aug. 21 with possession of methamphetamine.
Johnny Eastman Cox, 40, of 3154 Icard School Road in Connolly Springs, was charged on Aug. 22 with misdemeanor possession of Schedule VI controlled substance, possession of stolen goods, misdemeanor possession of marijuana paraphernalia, possession of a Schedule II controlled substance, misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of methamphetamine and possession of drug paraphernalia.
Tamara Gaye Hoyle, 35, of 839 Upper Hanging Rock Road in Spruce Pine. was charged on Aug. 22 with possession of a Schedule II controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia and misdemeanor possession of marijuana paraphernalia.
Evan Vaughn Trice, 32, of 1801 Squirrel Creek Road in Newland, was charged on Aug. 22 with larceny of motor vehicle.
Skyler Lee Carver, 25, of 139 Mill St. in Crossnore, was charged on Aug. 23 with failure to appear for DWI-level 5 and failure to appear for misdemeanor probation violation.
Brantley Winston McWhorter, 38, of 342 Tyneridge Road in Banner Elk, was charged on Aug. 23 with driving while impaired and domestic violence protection order violation.
Lura Elizabeth Harrison, 35, of 258 Blue Hemlock Lane in Blowing Rock, was charged on Aug. 25 with failure to appear TDLR not impaired rev.
Alexander Ray Isaacs, 27, of 345 Sam Eller Road in Elk Park, was charged on Aug. 25 with second degree trespass.
John Baraka Simtaji, 38, of 106 Sugar Mountain Drive in Banner Elk, was charged on Aug. 25 with driving while impaired, operating a vehicle with no insurance, T driving while license revoked impaired rev and T canceled/revoked/suspended certificate/tag.
Bethany Marie Teague, 36, of 1054 Horse Bottom Road in Banner Elk, was charged on Aug. 25 with misdemeanor larceny.
Jody Keith Teague, 40, of 263 Rocky Mtn. Rd. Boone in Banner Elk, was charged on Aug. 25 with misdemeanor aid and abet larceny.
