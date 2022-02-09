The following information is courtesy of Avery County Sheriff’s Office. All suspects are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
Jason Todd Pyatte, 46, of 179 Sugar Cove Lane in Newland, was charged on Feb. 4 with parole violation.
Reed Tarr Smith, 44, of 103 Christie Way in Banner Elk, was charged on Feb. 6 with warrant for arrest for communicating threats.
