The following information is courtesy of Avery County Sheriff’s Office. All suspects are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
Robert Lloyd Blair, 39, of 204 Little Henson Creek Road in Newland, was charged on Aug. 6 with failure to appear for failing to return rented property on purpose option, and order for arrest for failure to appear for aggravated possession of a controlled substance.
Sandy Elizabeth Pope, 38, of 115 Nix Road in Johnson City, Tenn., was charged on Aug. 6 with order for arrest for failure to appear for simple possession of a Schedule III controlled substance, order for arrest for failure to appear for possession of methamphetamine, possession of drug paraphernalia, and order for arrest for failure to appear for T driving while license revoked not impaired rev.
Larry Pyatte, 50, of 302 Grass Hopper Lane in Newland, was charged on Aug. 6 with driving while impaired.
Bennett Gordon Trez, 18, of 167 Hollerth Road in Newland, was charged on Aug. 6 with failure to appear for consuming alcohol less than 19.
Elton Eugene Riffle III, 46, of 505 Carol Road in Cherryville, was charged on Aug. 7 with felony conspiring to sell/deliver a Schedule III controlled substance.
Mary Alice Davis, 21, of 296 Rickys Way in Boone, was charged on Aug. 8 with second degree trespass, possession of stolen automobile, break or enter a motor vehicle, flee/elude arrest with a motor vehicle, resisting a public officer, injury to personal property (two counts), possession of marijuana up to 0.5 oz., misdemeanor larceny and possession of methamphetamine.
Alexander Ray Isaacs, 27, of 345 Sam Eller Road in Elk Park, was charged on Aug. 8 with second degree trespass.
Charles Evans Pittman II, 48, of 73 Tuttle Lane in Pineola, was charged on Aug. 8 with probation violation.
Jason Todd Pyatte, 43, of 179 Sugar Cove Lane in Newland, was charged on Aug. 8 with felony probation violation.
Kristin Blair Keller, 38, of 497 Elk St. in Newland, was charged on Aug. 9 with driving while license revoked.
April Braswell Patience, 44, of 292 Shaddy St. in Newland, was charged on Aug. 9 with probation violation (two counts).
Gregory Ray Street, 51, of 265 Ingram Ln. in Newland, was charged on Aug. 9 with failure to appear for breaking or entering.
Robert Cobb, 34, of 8507 Tree Top in Todd, was charged on Aug. 10 with failure to appear for misdemeanor probation violation (two counts), failure to appear for expired inspection, failure to appear for drive/allow driven motor vehicle with no registration, failure to appear for driving while license revoked not impaired, failure to appear for dr allow reg plate not display, bond surrender misdemeanor resisting arrest by a public officer (two counts), bond surrender misdemeanor probation violation and bond surrender expired inspection driving while license revoked no registration.
Bethany Marie Teague, 36, of 1054 Horse Bottom Road in Banner Elk, was charged on Aug. 10 with failure to appear for misdemeanor larceny.
