The following information is courtesy of Avery County Sheriff’s Office. All suspects are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
Sonia Garcia, 38, of 7571 NC 194 S in Banner Elk, was charged on Sept. 14 with simple assault.
Kella Shade King, 35, of 55 Jim Daniels Lane in Newland, was charged on Sept. 15 with contempt of court sentenced two days.
Chad Lee Puckett, 42, of 46 Snow Summit Lane in Banner Elk, was charged on Sept. 15 with resisting a public officer and second degree trespass.
Craig Christopher Zalewa, 25, of 13801 Hill St. in Huntersville, was charged on Sept. 16 with driving while impaired.
James David Lannoye, 38, of 123 Crumley Lane in Roan Mountain, Tenn., was charged on Sept. 17 with assault on a female and injury to personal property.
Skyler Dean Tucker, 20, of 151 Trice Lane in Newland, was charged on Sept. 17 with sell-deliver marijuana.
Cole Lee Arnett, 28, of 99 Alpendorf in Linville, was charged on Sept. 18 with driving while license revoked not impaired rev and T-cancelled/revoked/suspended certificate/tag.
Tony Lee Brown, 33, of 1153 Forge Creek Road in Mountain City, Tenn., was charged on Sept. 18 with possession of methamphetamine, simple possession of a Schedule III controlled substance and possession of marijuana up to 0.5 oz.
Ashley Nicole Clawson, 33, of 1069 Buck Mountain Road in Roan Mountain, Tenn., was charged on Sept. 18 with failure to appear for driving while license revoked.
Danny Lynn Cordell, 35, of 220 Cordell Street in Elk Park, was charged on Sept. 18 with possession with intent to manufacture/sell/deliver methamphetamine, possession of a weapon of mass destruction and maintaining a vehicle/dwelling place for a controlled substance.
Matthew Wayne Felts, 29, of 4404 N. US 19E in Newland, was charged on Sept. 18 with possession with intent to manufacture/sell/deliver methamphetamine, possession with intent to sell/deliver marijuana.
Jan L. Hollrith, 65, of 1812 Failbridge Lane in Ponte Vedra, Fla., was charged on Sept. 18 with driving while impaired.
Samuel Coye Hughes, 25, of 184 Davis St. in Elk Park, was charged on Sept. 19 with aggravated possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of marijuana paraphernalia.
Jennifer Webb Lewis, 33, of 42 Webb Hollow Road in Newland, was charged on Sept. 19 with assault with a deadly weapon.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.