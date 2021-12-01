The following information is courtesy of Avery County Sheriff’s Office. All suspects are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
Ashley Nicole Sweat, 30, of 421 Knobview Rd. in Blountville, Tenn., was charged on Nov. 22 with parole violation.
Christopher Joseph Bentley, 24, of 1614 Elk Park Hwy. in Newland, was charged on Nov. 25 with possession of a controlled substance on prison/jail premises, possession of methamphetamine, carrying a concealed weapon, resisting a public officer, two counts of possession of marijuana paraphernalia and two counts of carrying a concealed gun.
Zachary Waits Horney, 36, of 1410 Sugar No. 1 Road in Newland, was charged on Nov. 25 with possession of methamphetamine, carrying a concealed gun, possession of drug paraphernalia, fictitious/altered title/registration card/tag, and possession of a controlled substance on a prison/jail premises.
Luke Trivette, 30, of 7272 Old Beech Mtn. Road in Elk Park, was charged on Nov. 26 with failure to appear for possession of methamphetamine (two counts), failure to appear for possession of drug paraphernalia (two counts), possession of a controlled substance on a prison/jail premises, and failure to appear for felony probation violation.
Christopher Joseph Maya, 41, of 219 Americonurt in Elizabethton, Tenn., was charged on Nov. 27 with driving while license revoked impaired rev.
Melody Nicole Casas Rezza, 25, of 8 Cooper Lane in Wanchse, was charged on Nov. 28 with driving while impaired.
Jacob Scott Zellen, 20, of 6316 Springline Pl. in Appollo Beach, Fla., was charged on Nov. 28 with driving while impaired.
