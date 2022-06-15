The following information is courtesy of Avery County Sheriff’s Office. All suspects are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
Fritzie Barber Goins, 55, of 926 Trim Branch Road in Newland, was charged on June 7 with misdemeanor assault by pointing a gun.
James Ray Jones, 42, of Elk Park, was charged on June 7 with felony probation violation, felony breaking or entering, and larceny after breaking or entering.
Joshua David Adams, 38, of 2619 Old Johns River Road in Collettsville, was charged on June 8 with failure to appear for felony probation violation out of county.
Christopher Alan Autry, 35, of 60 Dean Lane in Newland, was charged on June 8 with second degree trespass.
Melissa Eklund, 27, of 8210 Old Hwy. 19E in Roan Mountain, Tenn., was charged on June 8 with misdemeanor simple possession of a Schedule IV controlled substance, misdemeanor simple possession of a Schedule II controlled substance, and misdemeanor possession of marijuana paraphernalia.
David Cheyenne Stinson, 41, of 11 Hunters Lane in Newland, was charged on June 8 with child support.
Michael Allen Taylor, 64, of 0000 Hickory Nut Gap Road in Newland, was charged on June 8 with felony possession of methamphetamine.
Calvin Clay Clawson, 21, of 234 Clawson Hollow Road in Roan Mountain, Tenn., was charged on June 9 with failure to appear for driving while intoxicated.
Jason Michael Jordan, 36, of 314 Old Public Road in Newland, was charged on June 9 with failure to appear for misdemeanor communicating threats.
Lawanda Lynn White, 46, of 292 John Erwin Road in Banner Elk, was charged on June 9 with felony possession of methamphetamine, felony aggravated possession of a controlled substance and misdemeanor possession of drug pai.
Sherman Lee Caraway, 38, of 217 Chambers Street in Elk Park, was charged on June 10 with order for arrest for failure to appear for RO-T driving while impaired (two counts), order for arrest for failure to appear for RO T-failure to report accident T-reckless driving to endanger, and order for arrest for failure to appear for RO T-no operator’s license, T-operating vehicle with no insurance, T-fictitious/altered title/registration card/tag.
Glenn Rodney Garrow, 60, of 23 John Erwin Road in Banner Elk, was charged on June 10 with failure to appear for driving while license revoked impaired rev, failure to appear for driving while license revoked not impaired rev, and failure to appear for operating a vehicle with no insurance.
Eddie Arthur Jones, 55, of 308 Parker Hollow Road in Newland, was charged on June 10 with failure to appear for felony possession of methamphetamine (3x), failure to appear for misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia (2x), felony resisting a public officer serious injury, felony altering/stealing/destroying criminal evidence, and failure to appear for misdemeanor second degree trespass.
Angela Rupe, 42, of 1589 Fisher Ferry Road in Thomasville, was charged on June 11 with possession of a controlled substance on a prison/jail premises.
Juan Daniel Rodrigues Barragan, 25, of 5200 NC 105 Apt. No. 6 in Banner Elk, was charged on June 12 with driving while impaired.
