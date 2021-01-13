The following information is courtesy of Avery County Sheriff’s Office. All suspects are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
Charles Roger Tucker, Jr., 37, of 135 Ginnie St. in Elk Park, was charged on Jan. 4 with felony probation violation.
Norman Wayne Carpenter, 56, of 119 Bald View Mountain Lane in Newland, was charged on Jan. 5 with possession of drug paraphernalia.
Brian Jeffery Auten, 37, of 41 Elderberry Loop in Newland, was charged on Jan. 6 with driving while impaired.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.