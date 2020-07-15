The following information is courtesy of Avery County Sheriff’s Office. All suspects are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
April Nicole Chrisawn, 37, of 455 Powdermill Road in Newland, was charged on July 6 with failure to report new address as a sex offender.
Whitney Drake, 33, of 2905 Broad Street Apt. 2 in Bristol, Tenn, was charged on July 7 with extradition fugitive other state (two counts), trafficking in methamphetamine (two counts), possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of marijuana paraphernalia, simple possession of a Schedule VI controlled substance, possession with intent to manufacture/sell/deliver a Schedule VI controlled substance, failure to appear for felony flee/elude arrest in a motor vehicle (two counts), failure to appear for possession of marijuana paraphernalia, failure to appear for possession of marijuana up to 0.5 oz., failure to appear for possession with intent to manufacture/sell/deliver methamphetamine, failure to appear for possession with intent to sell/deliver marijuana, and failure to appear for possession of drug paraphernalia.
Bianca Marie Esposito, 26, of 5 East Main Street in Burnsville, was charged on July 7 with felony child abuse-serious injury and assault on a child under 12.
Brenda Carol Whitson, 30, of 259 Bobwhite Drive in Burnsville, was charged on July 7 with possession of drug paraphernalia and misdemeanor probation violation.
Jessica Elaine Arnold, 39, of 117 Mountain Ridge Road in Newland, was charged on July 8 with failure to appear for school attendance law violation and failure to appear for unsupervised probation violation.
Elijah Brady Carpenter, 18, of 347 Farmer Lane in Newland, was charged on July 8 with driving while impaired, driving after consuming under 21 years of age, failure to report an accident, hit and run/failure to stop for property damage, reckless driving wanton disregard and injury to real property.
Ronnie Dale Stines, 52, of 1291 Joe Parlier Road in Elk Park, was charged on July 8 with probation violation.
Eddie Ray Miller, 39, of 103 Moreland Gap Rd. in Roan Mountain, Tenn., was charged on July 9 with order for arrest for failure to appear for possession of controlled substance on prison/jail premises.
Jake Michael Ollis, 33, of 1104 Texas Avenue in Bristol, Va., was charged on July 9 with post release no bond.
Brittany Michelle Crowder, 28, of 8 Deer Park Loop in Spruce Pine, was charged on July 10 with order for arrest for failure to appear for failure to wear a seat belt as driver, order for arrest for failure to appear for T-driving with license revoked not impaired rev, order for arrest for failure to appear for T-expired registration card/tag, and order for arrest for failure to appear for I-expired/no inspection.
Christopher Aaron Ellis, 25, of 1209 NW Piedmont Dr. Apt. 5 in Lenoir, was charged on July 11 with felony possession of stolen vehicle.
Geneva Renae Jackson, 19, of 25 E. Chestnut Lane in Newland, was charged on July 11 on simple assault.
Jonah James Shook, 20, of 25 E. Chestnut Lane in Newland, was charged on July 11 with assault on a female.
Crystal Dawn Carpenter, 39, of 153 Bertie Street in Newland, was charged on July 12 with possession of methamphetamine and possession of drug paraphernalia.
Donna Harmon Carpenter, 56, of 153 Bertie Street in Newland, was charged on July 12 with possession of methamphetamine and possession of drug paraphernalia.
Travis Wayne Carpenter, 33, of 200 Summer Haven St. in Newland, was charged on July 12 with possession of methamphetamine and possession of drug paraphernalia.
