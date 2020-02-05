The following information is courtesy of Avery County Sheriff’s Office. All suspects are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
Titus Alexander Boley, 43, of 144 Mt. Gle Dr. in Brevard was charged on Jan. 27 with communicating threats.
Natasha Lynn Griffith, 37, of 444 Chestnut Dale Rd. in Newland, was charged on Jan. 27 with bond surrender.
Mary Carla Emerson, 57, of 158 Ice Plant Street in Elk Park, was charged on Jan. 28 with possession of firearm by felon.
Barry Lee Sanders, 36, of 202 Randolph Rd. in Marion, was charged on Jan. 29 with breaking and or entering.
Tadarius Marshawn Stodgill, 29, of 35 Dynasty Lane in Fairburn, Ga., was charged on Jan. 29 with resisting a public officer and two charges of obtaining property by false pretense.
David Brian Triplett, 57, of 2846 Broadstone Road in Banner Elk, was charged on Jan. 29 with felony probation violation.
Erik Jonathan Arney, 33, of 500 Little Elk Road in Elk Park, was charged on Jan. 31 with assault on a female and possession of drug paraphernalia.
Brian Brewer, 45, of 1282 Wes Brewer Road in Newland, was charged on Jan. 31 with possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of methamphetamine.
Stacie Renee Farmer, 28, of 1274 Buck Mtn. Rd. in Elk Park, was charged on Jan. 31 with possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of methamphetamine and simple possession of a Schedule V controlled substance.
Marlena Elaine Thomas, 51, of 410 Johnson Ave. Apt. F42 in Elizabethton, Tenn., was charged on Jan. 31 with second degree trespass.
Matthew Phillip Gragg, 24, of 66 Gragg Hollow Road in Newland, was charged on Feb. 1 with failure to appear for driving while license revoked and failure to appear for fictional/altered title/registration card/tag.
Steven Chad Woodard, 27, of 14557 79th Ct. N in Loxahatchee, Fla., was charged on Feb. 2 with possession of methamphetamine and possession of drug paraphernalia.
