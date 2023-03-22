Avery County Arrest Report Mar 22, 2023 8 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save The following information is courtesy of Avery County Sheriff’s Office. All suspects are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.Jamie Todd Moore, 50, of 5296 N. US Hwy. 19E in Newland, was charged on March 13 with two counts of felony indecent liberties with child and misdemeanor sexual battery.Kenneth Charles Brown, 64, of 6015 Kate Road in Monroe, was charged on March 13 with driving while impaired.Jason Scott Clark, 42, of 9077 Rose Hollow Ave. in Newland, was charged on March 13 with felony larceny.Alvin Marshall Phillips, 65, of 198 Elk Street in Newland, was charged on March 13 with misdemeanor aid and abet.Benny Lee Phillips, 44, of 198 Elk Street in Newland, was charged on March 13 with failure to pay.Joey Drew Singleton, 59, of 57 Hanging Rock Road in Spruce Pine, was charged on March 13 with felony larceny.Evan Vaughn Trice, 36, of 1801 Squirrel Creek Road in Newland, was charged on March 13 with misdemeanor larceny and second degree trespass.Hunter Dalton Mabry, 23, of 941 N US 19E in Newland, was charged on March 15 with assault by pointing a gun.Justin Michael Riddle, 29, of 630 Hanging Rock Road in Spruce Pine, was charged on March 16 with misdemeanor driving while license revoked not impaired rev.Danny Osborne, 53, of 151 Hodges Dr. in West Jefferson, was charged on March 17 with assault with a deadly weapon and communicating threats.Jacob Tyler Belk, 28, of 94 Fairview Ln. in Newland, was charged on March 18 with failure to report new address as sex offender. 