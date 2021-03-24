The following information is courtesy of Avery County Sheriff’s Office. All suspects are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
Paul Alcazar, 42, of 430 Pennity Lane Unit 1A in Banner Elk, was charged on March 15 with second degree trespass.
Eric Gordan Jackson, 25, of 194 Jackson Lane in Plumtree, was charged on March 15 with felony probation violation.
Robert Charles Johnson, 46, of 219 Mollies Branch Road in Newland, was charged on March 15 with larceny, breaking and/or entering, larceny of motor vehicle, and possession of stolen automobile.
Graham Anthony Patterson, 31, of 4041 Piney Road in Morganton, was charged on March 15 with possession of methamphetamine, felony breaking and/or entering, felony larceny after break/entering.
Ever Elizandro Castillo, 19, of unknown address in Cornelius, was charged on March 17 with felony possession of stolen automobile.
Melissa Marie Dellinger, 32, of 4484 Linville Falls Hwy. in Crossnore, was charged on March 17 with driving while license revoked not impaired rev (x2) and operating a vehicle with no insurance.
Sami Deras, 19, of no address given in Charlotte, was charged on March 17 with felony possession of stolen automobile.
Sabra Ann Hornbuckle, 36, of 256 Elk Park School Rd. Apt. 203 in Elk Park, was charged on March 17 with failure to appear for possession of stolen motor vehicle, interfering with an electronic monitoring device, possession of methamphetamine and possession of drug paraphernalia.
Evan Vaughn Trice, 34, of 1801 Squirrel Creek Road in Newland, was charged on March 17 with breaking and/or entering (x5), larceny after break/enter (x5), and injury to personal property.
Thomas Cain Wise, 37, of 1714 Vale Road in Newland, was charged on March 19 with failure to appear on driving while license revoked not impaired.
Alexandro Luis Collazo, 41, of 2302 Butterfly Palm Way #103 in Kissimmee, Fla., was charged on March 21 with driving while impaired.
Brandon Marvin Cook, 25, of 272 Valle Vista Drive in Banner Elk, was charged on March 21 with breaking or entering, second degree trespass, simple possession of a Schedule IV controlled substance, failure to appear for driving while license revoked not impaired rev, operating a vehicle with no insurance, order for arrest for failure to appear RO 2nd driving while license revoked not impaired, T driving/allowing registration plate not displayed, order for arrest for failure to appear RO 2nd driving while license revoked not impaired rev (x2), T operating a vehicle with no insurance (x2).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.