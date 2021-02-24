The following information is courtesy of Avery County Sheriff’s Office. All suspects are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
Angela Renee Dula, 34, of 4448 Summer Way in Lenoir, was charged on Feb. 15 with driving while license revoked not impaired rev, fictitious or altered tag/title/registration card/tag, driving or allowing motor vehicle to be driven with registration/plate not displayed, and two counts of larceny of a firearm.
Cody Ray Buchanan, 36, of 192 Pondorsa Dr. in Spruce Pine, was charged on Feb. 16, with possession of firearm by felon.
Christopher James Haught, 47, of 702 Isaacs Branch Road in Newland, was charged on Feb. 16 with assault on a female.
Stephen A. Majoni, 32, of 228 Beech Haven Road in Banner Elk, was charged on Feb. 16 with failure to appear for driving while license revoked not impaired rev.
Kelly Renee Murdick, 45, of 120 Azalea Way in Banner Elk, was charged on Feb. 16 with first degree trespass.
Matthew Christopher Loadman, 33, of 602 Woodlands Drive in Linville, was charged on Feb. 17 with manufacture/sell of Schedule I controlled substance, manufacture/sell of Schedule VI controlled substance, possession with intent to manufacture/sell/deliver a Schedule I controlled substance, possession with intent to manufacture/sell/deliver a Schedule VI controlled substance, and possession with intent to manufacture/sell/deliver a Schedule II controlled substance.
Melissa Beth Meade, 40, of 110 Trim Branch Rd. in Newland, was charged on Feb. 17 with possession of methamphetamine and possession of drug paraphernalia.
Isaac Leonard Bourne, 23, of 124 Hillandale Dr. in Kingsport, Tenn., was charged on Feb. 19 with driving while impaired.
Maximino Ornelas Zintzun, 36, of 2036 Balm Hwy. in Banner Elk, was charged on Feb. 19 with magistrate order driving while impaired.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.