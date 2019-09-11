The following information is courtesy of Avery County Sheriff’s Office. All suspects are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
Benjamin Travis Benfield, 41, of 363 Spanish Oak Road in Newland, was charged on Sept. 2 with failure to appear for simple assault and felony probation violation.
Donald Scott Lyons, 38, of 2602 Connors Cir. in Lenoir, was charged on Sept. 3 with failure to appear for second degree trespass.
Brandon Scott Smith, 36, of 2403 Meat Camp Road in Boone, was charged on Sept. 3 with misdemeanor possession of a Schedule VI controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, and possession of a Schedule II controlled substance.
William Allen Gobble, 71, of 3028 Siam Road in Elizabethton, Tenn., was charged on Sept. 6 with driving while license revoked not impaired rev, fictitious information to an officer and resisting a public officer.
Johnathan Matthew Pinter, 30, of 5650 Linville Falls Hwy. in Newland, was charged on Sept. 6 with failure to appear for expired registration card/tag, failure to appear for expired/no inspection, and failure to appear for driving while license revoked not impaired rev.
Jessie Hoke Wilhelm, 37, of 395 Hemlock Road in Banner Elk, was charged on Sept. 6 with failure to appear for permitting/operation of vehicle with no insurance x3, failure to appear for fictitious/altered title/registration card/tag and assault on a female.
Kisha Nichole Cook, 34, of 729 Toe River Road in Newland, was charged on Sept. 7 with felony probation violation.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.