The following information is courtesy of Avery County Sheriff’s Office. All suspects are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
Jonathan Dean Ball, 34, of 110 Gibbs Rd. in Leicester, was charged on Feb. 24 with failure to appear for possession of methamphetamine and failure to appear for possession of drug paraphernalia.
William Andrew Dugger, 30, of 2374 Roaring Creek Road in Newland, was charged on Feb. 24 with failure to appear for misdemeanor child abuse, failure to appear for possession of methamphetamine and failure to appear for possession of drug paraphernalia.
Amy Luisa Goode, 46, of 1612 Fall Creek Road in Purlear, was charged on Feb. 24 with failure to appear for assault with a deadly weapon serious injury.
Traci Renee Haney, 43, of 3587 Old Hwy. 18 in Morganton, was charged on Feb. 24 with failure to appear for possession of methamphetamine and failure to appear for possession of drug paraphernalia.
Geri Lynn Johnson, 34, of 1879 Sugar Mtn. Road No. 1 in Newland, was charged on Feb. 24 with failure to appear for driving while license revoked not impaired rev.
Jessica Anne King, 46, of 207 Tabernacle Lane in Newland, was charged on Feb. 24 with order for arrest for failure to appear for failure to stop for stopped bus.
Michael Wayne Nobitt, 40, of 38 Dawns Dr. in Marion, was charged on Feb. 24 with break/enter terrorize and injure and second degree kidnapping.
Luke Trivette, 28, of 7571 Old Beech Mtn. Road in Elk Park, was charged on Feb. 24 with failure to appear for breaking and/or entering, failure to appear for misuse of 911 system, failure to appear for false report to police station, failure to appear for possession of methamphetamine and failure to appear for possession of drug paraphernalia.
Michael Shawn Bise, 42, of 317 First Ave. in Hampton, Tenn., was charged on Feb. 25 with order for arrest for failure to appear for F-obtain property by false pretense, order for arrest for failure to appear for T-driving while license revoked not impaired rev T-fictitious/altered tag/title/registration card/tag, and two counts of bond surrender.
Julius Anthony Cason, 33, of 7010 Kensington Trl. in Lithonia, Ga., was charged on Feb. 25 with order for arrest for failure to appear for littering not greater than 15 pounds, order for arrest for failure to appear for misdemeanor possession of marijuana up to 0.5 oz., and misdemeanor possession of marijuana paraphernalia.
Joshua John Childers, 39, of 135 Bird Street in Newland, was charged on Feb. 25 with possession with intent to manufacture/sell/deliver methamphetamine, possession of drug paraphernalia, simple possession of a Schedule III controlled substance and simple possession of a Schedule IV controlled substance.
Brittany Micahelle Crowder, 27, of 338 Brook Hollow Road in Newland, was charged on Feb. 25 with failure to appear for failure to wear a seat belt, failure to appear for driving while license revoked not impaired rev, failure to appear for expired registration card/tag expired no inspection.
Warren Douglas Jackson, 57, of 193 Jackson Lane in Plumtree, was charged on Feb. 25 with order for arrest for BOI defraud drug/alcohol screening test.
Kimberly Dawn Storie, 42, of 9654 South Hwy. 19E in Spruce Pine, was charged on Feb. 25 with possession of drug paraphernalia and possession with intent to manufacture/sell/deliver methamphetamine.
Brittany Raye Wright, 29,of 325 Squirrel Hollow Ln. in Newland, was charged on Feb. 25 with communicating threats, simple assault, and order for arrest for failure to appear for misdemeanor adoption rule violation.
Chad Morgan Yates, 44, of 145C Sugar Creek Lane in Banner Elk, was charged on Feb. 25 with order for arrest for failure to appear for misdemeanor resisting a public officer, misdemeanor possession of marijuana up to 0.5 oz., and order for arrest for failure to appear for misdemeanor assault on a female.
Lisa Ann Fuller, 49, of 338 Brookhollow Road in Boone, was charged on Feb. 26 with communicating threats.
Tyler Christian Long, 27,of 2029 Whippoorwill Lane in Chapel Hill, was charged on Feb. 26 with order for arrest for failure to appear for misdemeanor second degree trespass and order for arrest for failure to appear for felony providing contraband to an inmate.
Cheyenne Patrick Moody, 49, of 4590 Vision Drive in Catawba, was charged on Feb. 26 with misdemeanor probation violation out of county.
Charles Bradley Shook, 38, of 290 February Road in Newland, was charged on Feb. 27 with eight counts of obtaining property by false pretense.
Chandler Nicholas Thurman, 26, of 174 Sugar Creek Ln Unit A in Banner Elk, was charged on Feb. 27 with order for arrest for failure to appear for assault with a deadly weapon serious injury.
Timothy Allen Mitchell, 53, of 123 Muddy Creek in Marion, was charged on Feb. 28 with parole warrant.
Anne Lancaster Brown, 69, of 8 Shellwood Ct. in Columbia, SC, was charged on Feb. 29 with simple assault.
Debbie Lynn Eggers, 55, of 271 Winters Street in Elk Park, was charged on March 1 with order for arrest for failure to appear for T-driving while license revoked not impaired, order for arrest for failure to appear for T-cancelled/revoked/suspended certificate/tag, order for arrest for failure to appear for T-operating a vehicle with no insurance, order for arrest for failure to appear for misdemeanor simple possession of a Schedule II controlled substance and order for arrest for failure to appear for misdemeanor simple possession of Schedule IV controlled substance, order for arrest for failure to appear for misdemeanor probation violation, trafficking in methamphetamine and possession with intent to sell/deliver marijuana.
Michael Scott Eggers, 52, of 806 Buck Mtn. Road in Elk Park, was charged on March 1 with trafficking in methamphetamine and possession with intent to sell/deliver marijuana.
Bobbie Jean Ledford, 40, of 2121 Blevins Creek Road in Elk Park, was charged on March 1 with second degree trespass, failure to wear a seat belt rear seat, fictitious info to officer, and possession of controlled substance on prison/jail premises.
William Sean Puckett, 35, of 271 Winters Street in Elk Park, was charged on March 1 with possession of marijuana greater than 0.5 oz. to 1.5 oz., and possession of drug paraphernalia.
Steven Chad Woodard, 27, of 2390 Elk Park Hwy. in Elk Park, was charged on March 2 with possession of methamphetamine (two counts) and possession of drug paraphernalia (two counts).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.