The following information is courtesy of Avery County Sheriff’s Office. All suspects are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
Dustin Allen Miller, 32, of 4389 Rominger Road in Banner Elk, was charged on June 4 with felony probation violation.
Felicia Ann Bivins, 38, of 362 Bob Taylor Road in Newland, was charged on June 5 with driving while impaired.
Tony Edward Buchanan Jr., 30, of 145 Franklintown Road in Spruce Pine, was charged on June 5 with littering 15-to-500 pounds.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.