The following information is courtesy of Avery County Sheriff’s Office. All suspects are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
Jeremy Lee Bingham, 27, of 851 Curry Lane in Hendersonville, was charged on April 25 with failure to appear for misdemeanor possession of marijuana paraphernalia.
Amanda Jo Branum, 38, of 1113 WV Thompson Road, Lot 2 in Rutherfordton, was charged on April 26 with failure to appear for driving while license revoked not impaired rev, failure to appear for driving/allowing motor vehicle to be driven with no registration, and failure to appear for driving while license revoked not impaired with possession/display of altered/fictitious rev.
Zachary Waits Horney, 36, of 1410 Sugar Number 1 Road in Newland, was charged on April 26 with failure to appear for fictitious/altered title/registration card/tag, failure to appear for expired registration card/tag, and failure to appear for operating a vehicle with no insurance.
David Cheyenne Stinson, 41, of 153 Cliff Taylor Lane in Newland, was charged on April 26 with misdemeanor probation violation.
Chasty Whittington Kirkpatrick, 44, of 316 Brooks Shell Road in Elk Park, was charged on April 27 with failure to appear for second degree trespass.
Shelly Rouse Helms, 45, of 55 Claude Pyatte Road in Newland, was charged on April 28 with possession of methamphetamine.
David Brian Sparks, 45, of 4267 Bill Epley Avenue in Morganton, was charged on April 28, with felony possession of methamphetamine and simple possession of a Schedule II controlled substance.
Darlene Amy Reid, 38, of 745 Spanish Oak Road in Newland, was charged on April 29 with misdemeanor failure to report crime against juvenile.
Paul Mark Reid, 42, of 745 Spanish Oak Road in Newland, was charged on April 29 with felony second degree force sex offense.
Bradley Dewayne Hodges, 45, of 66 Old Horse Bottom Road in Banner Elk, was charged on May 1 with failure to appear for RO misdemeanor assault on a female.
Zachary Waits Horney, 36, of 1410 Sugar Number 1 Road in Newland, was charged on May 1 with possession of methamphetamine, possession of marijuana paraphernalia, and possession of drug paraphernalia.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.