The following information is courtesy of Avery County Sheriff’s Office. All suspects are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
Teresa Lee Hampton, 47, of 1343 Buck Mountain Road in Roan Mountain, Tenn., was charged on Aug. 10 with breaking and/or entering, resisting a public officer and possession of stolen motor vehicle.
James Matthew Jennings, 41, of 140 Hopson Street in Elk Park, was charged on Aug. 10 with breaking and/or entering, resisting a public officer and possession of stolen motor vehicle.
Eddie Dean Marlowe, 53, of 160 Buck Creek Rd. in Roan Mountain, Tenn., was charged on Aug. 11 with second degree burglary, larceny of motor vehicle, and possession of burglary tools.
Joshua David Lemer, 36, of 111 Wintergreen Way Rd. in Banner Elk, was charged on Aug. 12 with sexual battery.
Barry Lee Sanders, 36, of 202 Randolph Rd. in Marion, was charged on Aug. 12 with habitual felon, possession of methamphetamine, and misdemeanor larceny.
Joey Drew Singleton, 56, of 57 Hanging Rock Road in Spruce Pine, was charged on Aug. 12 with simple worthless check.
Mandy Olea Bullock, 44, of 1153 Brooks Shell Road in Elk Park, was charged on Aug. 13 with simple possession of Schedule III controlled substance, misdemeanor possession of Schedule VI controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia and simple possession of Schedule IV controlled substance.
Ashley Nicole Sweat, 29, of 421 Knobview Rd. in Blountville, Tenn., was charged on Aug. 13 with felony probation violation.
Alexander Ray Isaacs, 28, of 345 Sam Eller Road in Elk Park, was charged on Aug. 14 with assault on a female.
Mitchell Allen Brewer, 25, of 4051 Dallas Cherryville Hwy. in Bessemer City, was charged on Aug. 15 with felony hit/run, failure to stop for personal injury, larceny of motor vehicle, failure to appear for allowing reg. plate not to display drive allow motor vehicle driven with no registration, failure to appear for driving while license revoked, failure to appear for failure to stop for steady red light, failure to appear for operating a vehicle with no insurance, failure to appear for expired registration and possession of stolen goods.
