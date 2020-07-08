The following information is courtesy of Avery County Sheriff’s Office. All suspects are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
Denise Donell Andrews, 40, of 205 Shooting Star Dr. in Old Fort, was charged on July 1 with felony possession of cocaine, possession of marijuana up to 0.5 oz., possession with intent to manufacture/dell/deliver methamphetamine, aggravated possession of a controlled substance, and possession of drug paraphernalia.
Clarence Loftin, 86, of 1393 Little Buck Hill Road in Newland, was charged on July 1 with assault on a female and assault with a deadly weapon.
Clayton Monroe Shook, 35, of 5539 NC Hwy. 105 in Banner Elk, was charged on July 1 with simple assault and charged on July 2 with assault inflicting serious bodily injury.
Chaska Lynne Motz, 38, of 375 River Hollow Road in Newland, was charged on July 2 with simple assault.
William V. Fitzgibbon, 19, of 5520 Stanford Dr. in Nashville, Tenn., was charged on July 5 with driving while impaired.
